I just want to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving! I've said many times before this is one of my favorite holidays. I love family, food, football and being thankful. It's the perfect celebration. The Iron Bowl is also this weekend and it may very well be the most celebrated day of the year in this state. To be honest, I kind of dread this game every year, because it's 60 minutes of the most intense nervousness and angst imaginable. When Auburn wins its glorious and when Auburn loses its dreadful. There is no in between or middle ground. Alabama is a big favorite this year and rightly so, but the game is a lot more intriguing now than it was a few weeks ago. The Tigers have a punchers chance, but will probably need some help. Regardless of what happens on Saturday, I'm thankful and here are 10 reasons why.

