I just want to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving! I've said many times before this is one of my favorite holidays. I love family, food, football and being thankful. It's the perfect celebration. The Iron Bowl is also this weekend and it may very well be the most celebrated day of the year in this state. To be honest, I kind of dread this game every year, because it's 60 minutes of the most intense nervousness and angst imaginable. When Auburn wins its glorious and when Auburn loses its dreadful. There is no in between or middle ground. Alabama is a big favorite this year and rightly so, but the game is a lot more intriguing now than it was a few weeks ago. The Tigers have a punchers chance, but will probably need some help. Regardless of what happens on Saturday, I'm thankful and here are 10 reasons why.
1. I'm thankful Auburn football is about to have some new leadership. The previous coach essentially brought the program to its knees and definitely needed to go. Don't feel sorry for him. He got paid $25 million for 22 months of work.
2. I'm thankful I was born in the great state of Alabama. We have our challenges and difficulties which are well-documented, but the vast majority of people here are decent, hard-working, God-fearing human beings. I'm proud to be from this state.
3. I'm thankful for pie. I love it. Give me apple, pecan, sweet potato, pumpkin, lemon, key lime, Boston cream or whatever. Great, now I'm hungry.
4. I'm thankful Cadillac Williams was entrusted with the interim head coach position. He has done a phenomenal job rallying the team and infusing them with his passion. It's pretty astounding how much different the last three games have been in tone, attitude and execution. I hope it continues this Saturday.
5. I'm thankful for music. I truly enjoy just sitting back and listening to music. I love anything from Merle Haggard and George Jones to Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin to Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett. While I'm not very good, I love to sing.
6. I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to witness 11 Iron Bowls in person. I'm even more thankful the Tigers won seven of those games. I treasure the memories from the 1989 and 2013 games which were both truly epic.
7. I'm thankful to be blessed with wonderful senses. I'm 46 and my eyesight is still 20/20. I can hear about as well as ever and the roses still smell as sweet. I can taste the flavor of a good steak or the sweetness of a piece of pie. Again with the pie?
8. I'm thankful for the Auburn Blitz which gives me a chance to do something I really enjoy and actually get paid to do it.
9. I'm thankful to be a cancer survivor. I have been cancer free for 20 years now. There are so many people who have lost battles and are continuing to battle everyday fighting against that disease. My heart goes out to them and their families.
10. I'm thankful this list is over now and I can finally go eat a piece of pie! Be thankful for all your many blessings. Happy Thanksgiving!
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.
