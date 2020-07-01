There has been far too much illegal dumping in our beautiful Lake Martin community.
Yes, believe it or not, we do have some individuals in our community who will pollute our pristine environment with trash that incudes household garbage, automobile tires, batteries, sofas, mattresses, toilets, building materials, etc. They have total disregard for the property owner or if the location is part of the Lake Martin watershed. Their only interest is to dump the trash and make a quick getaway without being caught.
Over the past 15 years, Lake Martin Resource Association has organized and participated in many cleanups of both Lake Martin shorelines and adjacent roadsides. A conservative estimate would be more than 160 tons which included all of the above plus beaded Styrofoam and every kind of ball in existence, including a bowling ball, has been removed and hauled to an approved landfill.
Although we will never be able to completely stop illegal littering, tremendous progress has been made over the past few years and it is much improved. Many residents are stepping up and volunteering to pick up trash on the lake shoreline as well as neighboring roadsides on a regular basis.
A major contributor in helping to control illegal dumping in Tallapoosa County has been the Throw Away Days program which the county commissioners started a few years ago and occurs every three months. Initially roll-off dumpsters were placed at a convenient location in each district as a one-day opportunity for county residents to dispose of large items at no charge. The dumpsters are now available for two days at each event.
With all of this great progress, it was heartbreaking to see the tons of roofing materials indiscriminately dumped in numerous locations recently within Alexander City police jurisdiction.
The polluters were blatant in their selection of dumping sites electing to drop two loads for the second time in an area that had already been cleaned once by commissioner John McKelvey’s crew.
The offending contractor was identified and admitted to dropping materials at numerous additional sites near Alex City. No determination as yet regarding prosecution but they have been cleaning up the sites.
Are there others? There are many, many miles of lightly traveled backroads where these dumps could remain undiscovered for a long time. These sites would become an open invitation to the next polluter looking for a place to drop a mattress, toilet or automobile tires.
Are we missing something in seeking ways to ensure scrap building materials are disposed of properly?
More than a week passed and numerous dumps were made from the initial discovery until apprehension. The public became aware through a great article with pictures by The Outlook’s Cliff Williams. It was all over Facebook with many comments questioning why this was happening and why the polluters couldn’t be traced.
In an area where a clean environment is so critical, we should be looking for ways to ensure and protect for future generations. Hopefully someone will come up with a way we can make sure certain materials such as these are disposed of properly in the future.
John Thompson is president of Lake Martin Resource Association and an advocate for cleaning up the Lake Martin area.