The women on the phone said, “We have you scheduled for a series of test on Monday. Do not eat or drink anything after your supper meal on Sunday and be here ready to go at 8:15 a.m. Plus we like for you to be here 30 minutes early.” That means be there at 7:45 plus the time to drive to Opelika. They have changed things around and now everyone meets on the ground floor.
I walk in with my daughter-in-law. One elderly couple beat me there. What time they got started I don’t know. They cut their eyes at me when I walk in but did not speak.
“Good morning,” I said. “I’m Ronald Brantley from Tallassee, Alabama.”
They smiled and looked at each other but still didn’t speak.
About that time another couple came into the waiting room. She was in a wheelchair and he was taking care of her.
Another couple comes in and sits on the other side of the room. I speak to them and I tell them I’m from Tallassee.
I go back to the first couple.
“I don’t believe you told me where you are from,” I say.
He looks down at the floor and says, “Lafayette.”
“I go through there all the time,” I tell him, “I go to the Wednesday sales at Ruth.”
He nods and the wheelchair couple says they are from Five Points, which is about 5 miles from Ruth where the sales are.
At least we are getting something going. I don’t want to sit there all day looking at the office magazines, which I think are probably germ-infested from all the sick people who have thumbed through them.
I look over at the couple on the other side of the room and they tell me they are from Union Springs.
“I went to Desert Storm with a man from Union Springs,” I said. “Did you ever know Jackie Gaston?”
Their eyes lit up as I talked about Jackie who was a hometown football hero and a Desert Storm victim who died shortly after Desert Storm. His granddaughter was the homecoming queen at Auburn University a couple years ago, the woman said. When she started talking, her husband laid a book down and I asked him what he was reading. He said it was about Cuba and it was no good but he had already started it and decided to finish it.
I mentioned a book I have finished; it is titled “Where the Crawdads Sing.” One woman said she had read it and all of a sudden the ice in the waiting room was broken and we were talking like kinfolks at a family reunion.
I would go for a test and when I got back another one would go. One time when I went one of the nurses told me she was going to sit with us. It seemed like we were having fun, a man asked if I was the one causing the ruckus. I told him I probably was and he said thank you.
These people come in here nervous and uptight, and talking and laughing breaks the ice and makes the event more pleasant. About 12 noon we all realized it had been a long time since we had eaten anything that resembled a meal and our stomachs had started growling and grumbling so we started talking about restaurants we liked and didn’t like.
By this time a lot of others had drifted in and many of them were joining in the conversations. I gave out all of the business cards I had with me.
By this time it was a drizzling rain outside and we were finishing up.
Most of the people had mentioned going to Western Sizzlin’ but my daughter-in-law and I settled on going across the street to Sam’s. I can always eat one of their hot dogs and Tammy chowed down on some pizza.
You know, if you try, you can take a bad situation and turn it into a pleasant day —we did this. I would like to suggest you do the same someday. All it takes is one person making an effort to be friendly. When we started to leave, everyone told us goodbye and I hope I meet them again someday.
