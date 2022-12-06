Columnist

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

During the holidays, like events such as Giving Tuesday, Americans donate generously.  Colleges are a popular choice.  Curiously, most choose to donate to a university with a huge endowment, and are less likely to give to a smaller, lesser-known college.  If you could see what I see, you’d give to a college that also serves the community, especially students who need a lot.

