Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died when their helicopter crashed into a California hillside on a fog-shrouded day. Columnist Margaret Sullivan described the news coverage as chaos amid grace. Sullivan said the president tweeted false information concerning the fatalities. Matt Gutman, an ABC reporter, said it was believed all four Bryant daughters were aboard the helicopter. ABC suspended him, even though he apologized twice. A Twitter story inserted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s photo instead of Bryant’s photo. Sullivan wrote TMZ broke the news before all the families were notified.
Amid the media mania, the L.A. Times tweeted, “We are aware of reports about Kobe Bryant and are currently investigating. We will update here as soon as we can confirm anything.” The Times provided the most extensive coverage of Bryant during his 20-year Laker career.
My son, LaMikhael, texted me, “I also feel for the families whose loved ones also died. Their deaths are being glossed over and they’re treated as afterthoughts, which isn’t right. It’s understandable, due to Kobe Bryant’s fame and prowess, but the difficulties they face are as severe as the difficulties the Bryant family faces.”
Tony, my wife’s cousin, texted, “Cuz, what’s your take on the media’s coverage of the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter? I think it’s very insensitive to the other seven families, who perished alongside them to suffer the imagery of what happened without hardly mentioning them. It’s like they’re minimizing their losses.”
The coverage is symptomatic — entertainers and athletes are deified. It’s appropriate to honor Bryant’s skill and relentlessness, Aretha Franklin’s soulfulness or Elvis Presley’s brilliance. However, extol the performer’s artistry while acknowledging their frailties. I responded to a home for an EMS call; the patient had created a Presley shrine that dominated her living room.
I idolized Muhammad Ali as a teenager. I read ex-champion Jose Torres book, “Sting Like a Bee,” where he described Ali’s serial infidelities. Steamed — he tarnished my god — I asked my brother how could this guy slander Ali. He said, It must be true, Ali’s lawyers didn’t sue him. Duh.
News and entertainment are wed; it’s now infotainment. Consider, sponsors purchased sufficient air time to televise Franklin’s eight-hour funeral. An exercise in excess. Gayle King, CBS reporter, interviewed Lisa Leslie, the ex-WNBA L.A. Sparks basketball playe, and Bryant’s friend. “It is said that his legacy is complicated by sexual charges that were dismissed in 2003-2004,” King said. Leslie denied his legacy is complicated. She said she never saw Kobe exercise aggression towards women.
”Funky dog head… respect the family and back off. Before we come get you,” tweeted Snoop Dogg. Curtis 50 Cent Jackson asked, “... what is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this.” Snoop’s vitriol clashes with his stated aim-preach love and peace. The L.A. Times, L.A. Sentinel, New York Daily News, New York Times, ESPNW and Esquire Magazine, etc. posted stories that mentioned the sexual assault charges — after Bryant’s death. Furthermore, Andrea Kremer interviewed Bryant for HBO in 2016 and asked him about the sex charges. In 2018, the Washington Post published, “The Revisionist” which described Bryant as a storyteller, seeking perfection, with his own tale being the most vexing.
Bryant’s disciples pelted his accuser with death threats and media outlets published intimate details about her life-terrified, she refused to testify. Thus, the prosecutor dismissed the charges. Bryant claimed they engaged in consensual sex. Why apologize and why settle?
A.W. Tozer warned people to reject the error that idolatry consists only in kneeling before objects, thus civilized people are free from it.
Marc Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.