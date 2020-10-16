In every single college football game, there is always some amount of good news and some amount of bad news. The proportions can be overwhelmingly one-sided, but there is most assuredly a silver lining among the refuse if you really, really want to see it.
Auburn was thrashed by Georgia two weeks ago in Athens. It was a deflating and depressing performance by the Tigers. However, the good news is Auburn won’t face a defense near the caliber of the Bulldogs for the rest of the year. I agree it’s not the most comforting take away, but it’s true.
The Tigers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday kicking a game-winning field goal against Arkansas in the final seconds. It was unthinkable months before the season this game would even be competitive, but the status quo doesn’t exist in 2020. Razorback HC Sam Pitman has my early vote for Coach of the Year. He has a roster that is significantly outmanned by almost every other team in the conference, yet they have been very competitive in all three games and have a 1-2 record.
I realize the game felt like a loss to most Auburn fans and I was among them. Quite frankly, I pretty much equate last Saturday’s performance to the game against Jacksonville State in 2015. The Tigers needed overtime to defeat the Gamecocks, 27-20. It was a rather humiliating performance against an FCS opponent.
I believe, without hesitation, that JSU team was better than last Saturday’s Arkansas team. That’s not a cut on the Hogs. Jacksonville State played for the FCS national championship in 2015. In fact, this season has been eerily reminiscent of the first three games in 2015. AU defeated a mediocre opponent in Louisville to open the season somewhat similar to the Kentucky game this year. The stinker against Jacksonville State was game two instead of game three. Much like the Georgia debacle, LSU obliterated the Tigers in Baton Rouge rushing for over 400 yards in Week 3. Let’s hope the similarities of those two seasons come to an abrupt halt.
The bad news for Auburn is they have been significantly outcoached the last two weeks on both sides of the ball. Kevin Steele has proven on many occasions over the last several years he is capable of making adjustments and adapting. The offense has been a different story. The utilization of talent and ability to adjust to a defense has been a struggle.
The good news is the Tigers ran for 259 yards against the Razorbacks and FR Tank Bigsby had a coming out party. This was the same defense that held Georgia to 121 rushing yards in the opener. The ability to run the football consistently will benefit Bo Nix more than any other adjustment.
It wouldn’t be an Auburn game without a little controversy. I have no qualms saying Nix spiked the ball backwards which is technically a fumble. However, the officials blew the whistle and the play was essentially dead from the beginning. The referees made the wrong call, but in their defense, I have never seen that particular play happen that way in 35 years of watching football. As my good friend Brett Pritchard reminded me, I would’ve liked Auburn basketball to play for the national championship in 2019, but the refs blew an obvious double dribble call. Sometimes the right call isn’t made and sometimes the wrong call is made. That’s life.