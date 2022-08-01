SEC Media Days got underway this week in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and it didn't take long for some memorable quotes to be uttered. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the conference adding teams and becoming a "super conference." Without flinching, he essentially said the SEC is already a "super conference" and has been for a while. Lane Kiffin, being his irreverent self, correctly, but bluntly compared NIL to "legalized cheating." This was only day one. I can't wait for the rest of the week. There are some exceptional coaches in this league in 2022 and they'll all have some quotable moments over the next few days. However, it won't compare to the Golden Age of Media Days when Coach Superior, himself, would take the podium and unleash the most hilarious and pointed barbs the conference has ever known. With that in mind, here are a few of the best and my favorite Steve Spurrier quotes from Media Days past.
"Will be the 14th time I've coached in Neyland Stadium… I've coached there more than some of their head coaches." The Volunteers were always one of the favorite targets of the Head Ball Coach. He took a special joy in turning the screws on the Big Orange. As usual, it was clever, acerbic and true. It was a good one, but not nearly one of the best involving Tennessee.
"Our offensive line is pretty good at everything except blocking. Unfortunately, that's all we ask them to do." Was Steve Spurrier arrogant? Absolutely. Could he back it up? Absolutely. However, he could also be self-deprecating and quite charming. This sounds like something John McKay would've said about the Buccaneers in the 70s. Just for the record, I feel like this exact quote could be attributed to Auburn the past several years!
"You know what FSU stands for, don't you? Free Shoes University." Just a little back story for those of you who don't remember. In 1994, Florida State was accused of giving their players improper benefits. Yeah, that used to be a thing. The school did an investigation into an allegation that 8 players were given a "shopping spree" at a local sporting goods store walking away with around $6000 worth of merchandise. Spurrier, being lightning quick as ever, came up with the new nickname and it caught on immediately.
"You can't spell Citrus without UT." Maybe his finest insult to the Eastern division rival. From 1993-1996, the Gators won four straight SEC titles and played for two national championships winning one in 1996. Meanwhile, UT won 39 games, but lost to Florida four times and went to the Citrus bowl three times in four years.
"I sort of always liked playing them (UGA) that 2nd game because you can always count on them having two or three key players suspended." I have to admit, this is my favorite. It is so beautifully crafted taking a haymaker shot at the undisciplined nature of Georgia and, somehow, almost making it sound like a backhanded compliment. Brilliant! What made it even more savage, is that it was actually a true statement!
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.
