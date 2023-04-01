As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how difficult it was to make friends.
Now y’all know I have not been the most popular kid, so this was always sort of a battle for me. But as an adult, this seems to be a universal problem.
I recently saw someone comment in a Facebook group, asking how an adult can make friends in this area when moving here. Luckily, we live in a place that’s fairly accepting of newcomers. It can definitely be intimidating at first because it seems like everyone already knows everyone and they have their entire lives; how can you ever break in?
But it becomes easier and easier the more you put yourself out there in Tallapoosa and Elmore counties, because people are so welcoming. There are also some amazing “transplants” doing great work throughout our communities; Dadeville has really thrived recently on newcomers opening businesses, while Wetumpka has gone through a complete transformation under Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield — among others of course.
In Alex City, the Lake Martin Young Professionals are made up of tons of newcomers, and that’s something we strive to really provide — opportunities for young adults in our communities to meet and build their networks both professionally and personally.
But it’s still a challenge. Throw in getting sober at 29, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster when it comes to making friends, at least for me.
However, I’ve always been the kind of person who, if you were my friend, you became my best friend. My “inner circle,” so to speak, is incredibly small, and I do like to keep it that way. Because of past experiences, it takes a long time for me to trust people and not a very long time for that trust to be broken. But the few true friends I’ve made along the way are more important than the 100 acquaintances I could have had.
If y’all read my columns, you know high school was not an easy place for me. It’s been about since then that I’ve really struggled with making friends. However, when I look back, I think, “Why did I care so so much what those people thought of me?” I can count on one finger how many people I speak to who I knew in high school. That was one best friend, Erica, is more like a sister at this point.
Speaking of sisters, I’m reflecting on my life of friendships — or lack thereof — as I get ready to watch my best friend walk down the aisle to marry the love of her life. I will always be indebted to Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. for bringing us together. Amy Passaretti (or Willis, later today) was the editor of Lake Martin Living for a few years.
Although she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, over two years ago, Amy and I have continued to be the best of friends, setting up a “chat date” once a week to make sure we always get the latest updates from each other’s lives. Those are the kinds of friends you can truly count on — the ones who are always there, during the worst days and the best days, and who stand the length of time.
I recently heard someone say, “If you’ve been friends for 10 years then you’ll be friends forever.” I don’t know if that’s true, but I do know time is a true test of anything.
So whenever you’re looking around, thinking, “I don’t have any friends,” or being envious of someone in the popular crowd, think about it in a different way.
Someone else may have an overabundance of friends, but I’d take my handful — who I know are always going to be there — any day. In fact, I consider myself more lucky now.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.