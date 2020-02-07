The Kansas City Chiefs stunned the sports world when they came back from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter over the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time in half a century, the Chiefs are world champs and for the city and for Andy Reid, a huge weight has been lifted — no pun intended.
The ending to the NFL’s 100th season was almost picture perfect. The game’s best quarterbacks made the playoffs and slugged it out with the best coming out on top. Patrick Mahomes was sensational in bringing home the Lamar Hunt Trophy and the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time. Mahomes’ comeback performances of 24-0 against the Texans, 17-7 against the Titans and 20-10 versus the 49ers were that of a legend. Now with a regular season MVP, Super Bowl win, and Super Bowl MVP, 15 in red is officially on a trajectory to have the greatest career of all time.
For the first 31/2 quarters, Mahomes was underwhelming to say the least; in fact I would argue he was the main reason why Kansas City found itself down by 10. Two interceptions by Patrick gave the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo favorable field position, the second surely being the dagger, right? Wrong.
With eight minutes and some change left in the fourth, San Francisco punted the ball to the Chiefs and Mahomes took the field. The drive started off on a bad foot and before you could blink it was 3rd and 15, then the play that changed the game happened. At his own 35-yard line, Mahomes dropped back and with Nick Bosa hanging off of his shoulder, Mahomes threw up a prayer to a wide-open Tyreek Hill 40 yards down field. The game that just seconds earlier felt out of reach suddenly seemed to be within Kansas City’s grasp.
Things went from bad to worse for the 49ers as the sky began to fall right before our eyes. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t learn his lesson from the Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl a couple years ago. Shanahan was the play caller on offense when the Falcons decided to not run the football or clock versus Tom Brady in what would become the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, down 28-3. Shanahan again refused to run the football when up by 10 points, costing now two franchises Lombardi Trophies. Shanahan’s lack of clock management cost his team the game on many different levels. Going 3 and out on offense put the defense back on the field far too quick, which led to an older Richard Sherman getting cooked repeatedly by Hill and Sammy Watkins. Garoppolo isn’t free from blame here either. Although his coach called passing plays at the wrong time, the quarterback has the green light to audible into a better play or situation based on the defense, which he did not do, then continued to make poor judgment during said pass plays.
Overall I would argue the 49ers blew this game more than the Chiefs earned it, but I still have to give credit to where credit is due. The players and coaching staff for Kansas City did not waiver in their belief. I would also make a huge argument against Mahomes being named MVP of the Super Bowl when Hill and Damien Williams bailed the Chiefs out of his mistakes, but I understand the league praising its new king as Brady makes his last rounds. Mahomes is the future of football and I would be shocked if we don’t see him back in a Super Bowl at some point in the near future. Congratulations Kansas City, you earned it.