While Auburn improved greatly in several areas on Saturday in Oxford, it
ultimately resulted in another disappointing weekend as the Tigers fell to No. 7 Ole
Miss 48-34. The Tigers came into the game averaging 92 yards rushing against SEC
competition, but exploded for 301 yards rushing against a Rebel defense only
allowing an average of 118 yards. So much has also been made about Auburn’s total
lack of productivity in the second half dating back to the end of last season. Robby
Ashford led the offense up and down the field amassing 236 total yards and 17
points in the final 30 minutes. Auburn actually outscored Ole Miss 34-27 after the first
quarter. Unfortunately, the black bear/land shark mutant hybrid beast took
advantage of two early Tiger turnovers and jumped out to a 21-0 lead minutes into
the second quarter. As well as the offense played, Jeff Schmedding’s defense gave up
an unthinkable 448 yards on the ground. The Auburn defense has now given up 740
yards rushing in just the last two games. Excuse me while I vomit. Unless somebody
on the AU staff figures out a way to put something resembling a defense on the field,
there’s no hope for the rest of the season no matter what happens with the offense.
Trust me, I realize all too well Auburn is now 3-4 on the year and a bowl
game is increasingly unlikely. However, it is certainly not out of the realm of
possibility and, judging by Saturday, the Tigers still have some fight left in them. So,
what’s the rest of the season look like and what’s realistic? Auburn needs three wins
and they have a much-needed bye this week. 10/29 vs. Arkansas (4-3; 1-3) is very
winnable. The Razorbacks have a pretty potent offense when quarterback KJ Jefferson is
healthy. They average 240 rushing yards a game which is really scary considering
Auburn’s current struggles. The encouraging part is the Razorback defense which is
ranked No. 120 in the country. There is clearly an opportunity for the Tiger offense
to have success. The game is also in Jordan-Hare. 11/5 at Miss State (5-2; 2-2) is
winnable. The Bulldogs barely even attempt to run the ball. The Air Raid offense can
be a nightmare to defend (as Auburn witnessed last season), but pass defense is
actually Auburn’s strong suit in 2022 giving up less than 190 yards a game. 11/12
vs. Texas A&M (3-3; 1-2) is winnable. The Aggies are one of the few teams in the
SEC that have struggled as mightily as Auburn on offense. They also boast the
second-worst (next to Auburn) rushing defense in the SEC. Simply put, they are not
a good football team. 11/19 vs. Western Kentucky (4-3; 2-1) is the most winnable.
The Hilltoppers from Conference USA have an impressive offense racking up nearly
500 yards a game. They really are a pretty good team, but Auburn wins this game in
a normal year by 30. 11/26 at Alabama (6-1; 3-1) is a long shot at best. Great Tiger
teams struggle in Bryant-Denny. Bad Tiger teams usually get blown out. I truly
believe Auburn has four winnable games left on the schedule, but I also know they
could lose every single one of them as well. It might not mean a lot in the grand
scheme of things, but I would love to see the Tigers close strong for guys like Derick
Hall, Tank Bigsby and Colby Wooden.