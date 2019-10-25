One of the things my grandparents told me when I was young was when you get older time goes faster and faster. They were right.
My days, my weeks and my months go by so fast; it’s like a blur. We’re no more in a new year and the next thing I’m shopping for plants at the nursery. Then I turn around and everything is turning brown. My birthday is in December, and I’m at an age where although I am glad to be living, I don’t need to get a year older that quickly. Then the year is done and we’re writing our affirmations for the new year.
One of my pet peeves is the stores push those holidays at us. By the end of August, there are Halloween decorations out in the store. And by the end of September, they have been replaced by Christmas decorations. Now I love Christmas, but can’t we wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start selling things for Christmas? That still gives us a month to enjoy the build up to Christmas. I really don’t want to hear Christmas carols in October. I don’t want to see Christmas trees and decorations before Thanksgiving. And I have to say, I always find it ironic to hear “Jingle Bells” when it is sometimes 70 degrees outside.
When did Halloween become a major holiday? In school, we drew pictures of witches and ghosts and cut out scary black cats. There was such anticipation for dressing up and going house to house for candy. In some places, they’ve stopped celebrating Halloween thinking it is a Pagan holiday. I never remember making any connection about Halloween other than candy.
And what about poor Thanksgiving? It’s barely mentioned except for the frozen turkeys taking over the meat department in the grocery store. When I was in grade school, we cut out hand turkeys and pilgrims in the weeks before Thanksgiving. There is nothing controversial about turkeys and pilgrims. We also cut out fall leaves and sometimes took real leaves and ironed them between two sheets of wax paper. But now it is like Thanksgiving is just an afterthought to Christmas. I don’t know about you, but it seems increasingly important to give thanks for all the things we now take for granted.
By the time Christmas rolls around — having been pushed on us since September — I’m tired of it. It feels like a chore to decorate. The presents have been bought, wrapped and are now fraught with “will they like it?” The kids are excited and can hardly wait for Christmas morning when presents will be opened and broken before dinner. If we are lucky, there is a moment when we remember the true meaning of the day, and we feel a sense of kinship with people all over the world. But then the next day, New Year’s is coming up fast.
My mother’s birthday was on New Year’s Eve, and my memories of are made up of seeing my mother dressed up and headed out for a celebration with my father. As a younger adult, I remember getting dressed up myself and going out with my husband for dinner and dancing. It was fun and we enjoyed it, but now I’m tired by 10 p.m. and if I make it to see the ball drop in my pajamas, I’m in bed five minutes later.
Of course, if I go to Hobby Lobby the week after Christmas, all that is left is relegated to the back of the store on sale, and overnight it is Valentine’s Day. And we’re back into the rush through another year.