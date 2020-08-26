Oh, high school football, how have we missed thee? Let me count the ways.
At Cramton Bowl in Montgomery last Thursday, there was an offensive explosion led by a gaggle of underclassmen. Pike Road wound up defeating Montgomery Catholic 63-34 after trailing 34-22 midway through the third quarter.
The real story, though, was the play of the two quarterbacks; one of whom was a freshman southpaw who had three passing touchdowns of 80 yards or greater. Of course, that same freshman hit a wall in the second half in throwing three straight picks on three straight possessions (two of which were returned for touchdowns), but the potential growth is clear.
Speaking of Pike Road, the 5A Classification teams better be ready for this bunch. With the new QB transfer from Reeltown in Iverson Hooks leading the way, Pike Road will be a force despite jumping two classifications from the previous season.
The next night, Prattville defeated Wetumpka 40-10 in the same Cramton Bowl. I don’t know if the Lions are good enough to beat other 7A powers like Central in Phenix City, Hoover or Thompson, but Prattville is on an upward trajectory. Quarterback EJ Ousley has a “Jake Coker” vibe about him; he won’t dazzle with stats, but he is an effective leader and talented enough to make good things happen.
The best player on the field may have been junior Prattville kicker/punter Collin Rogers though. He continuously booted touchbacks, made three long field goals and — on the rare occasion Prattville had to punt — Rogers always seemed to pin Wetumpka deep in its own territory. (Paging Nick Saban… Paging Nick Saban… There’s a kicker in Prattville to check out.)
OK, so Benjamin Russell didn’t get off to a great start by losing decisively to Huffman in Birmingham on Friday night. In fact, let’s not even talk about it. Instead, let’s talk about the talented, do-it-all superstar the Wildcats have in Elijah Spivey.
From the mouths of those who have seen more BRHS games than Hamp Lyon (the BRHS radio team of Randy Lee, Jr. and Brett Pritchard), Spivey is probably the most explosive and versatile player at Benjamin Russell since the dynamic Timmy Lawson in the mid-90s.
No picture captures the heart of high school football more than the one shown in The Outlook on Saturday, which accompanied the story written about Horseshoe Bend’s huge win over Wadley last Friday. Coach Jeremy Phillips had a smile wider than Highway 22 in the classic photo after the Generals defeated their rival in a hard-fought win.
Thompson High School finally broke through and won a state title last year in Class 7A. After watching the Warriors dismantle highly touted Oxford on Saturday night, I would say Thompson is destined to repeat. The Alabaster school has more all-star talent than the Vegas strip.
There was a bit of negative national publicity from the start of the high school season, however — multiple media outlets broadcast pictures from various AHSAA games featuring less social distancing than “The Human Centipede” films. While it is true that we all need to be more mindful of our 72” radii for the greater good, I think it is understandable that after six long months of dealing with a pandemic fans want to see live football come heck or high fever. I am not advocating packed houses by any means, but I can relate to the desire to battle stir-craziness.
Luke Robinson is a regular columnist, contributor to BMetro, AHSAA Radio Network Broadcaster and Sportzblitz team member.