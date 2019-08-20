The best time of year is upon us with high school and college football starting this week and the NFL preseason underway. With a new season comes new expectations and new household names but who should you draft to your NFL fantasy team?
Surefire picks
Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers and Drew Brees are top priorities in a passing league. That being said, expect each No. 1 receiver for these quarterbacks to have big years too: Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Devante Adams and Keenan Allen, in that order, with each looking to have 100-catch and 1,000-yard seasons.
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Julio Jones are the two wide outs you need to get once you have your quarterback if they’re still available. Expect those two to have monster years.
If you can’t get a top-tier quarterback, there are still plenty of great players like Baker Mayfield, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady. These guys are all going to put up great numbers, just not the eye-popping numbers the previously mentioned will.
Moving on to running backs the choice is always tricky due to injuries and rest. That being said these running backs are sure to have a great year: Saquon Barkley, Joe Mixon, Le’Veon Bell, Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliot. They all carry the workload for their respective teams and barring injury are guaranteed to have big seasons.
When it comes to tight ends, you almost can’t go wrong with seemingly every team with a stud, but Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce and George Kittle are the cream of the crop. On defense the choice is pretty simple: Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, in that order. All four can rush the passer and have secondaries that put fear in all quarterbacks.
Buyer beware
Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck are both going to be in the conversation for MVP if they are healthy — healthy being the key phrase. Wentz can’t consistently finish seasons, while Luck is struggling to even practice right now with a calf injury to go along with his extensive injury history.
Todd Gurley and Tarik Cohen have been elite at running back with their abilities to catch the ball along with running. Gurley, however, was completely ineffective in the playoffs and Super Bowl because of chronic knee issues. With the Bears drafting a stud in David Montgomery, look for Cohen’s carries to be down this year.
Josh Jacobs, Antonio Brown and Derrick Carr are some of the most talented guys at their positions, but beware of the Oakland Raiders as a whole. I believe in all three of their abilities, but an already bad offensive line got worse this offseason and with a young defense, the offense is going to have trouble keeping up in possibly the best division in football.
Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. have been top picks previous years, however OBJ is on a new team with a stacked roster and Evans is on a team in the conversation of “tanking for Tua” so stay away.
Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook might be the two best pure runners in the league but both have an injury history I can’t get over.
Defenses I would stay away from are the San Diego Chargers with Derwin James breaking his foot, and the New Orleans Saints who aren’t fooling anyone with their history of bad defenses. Although they have a pass rush, these days they give up way too much on the back end. I would also stay away from the Broncos because of that scary division.
Sleepers
Matthew Stafford continues to put up big numbers even if he can’t win big games and Josh Allen really impressed me last year for what I thought was going to be a sure bust. With a little help from the role players, look for Stafford and Allen to have possible big years.
Leonard Fournette, Nick Chubb and Marlon Mack are the running backs I would snag in later rounds but consistency is the question here. Hunter Henry, David Njoku, Eric Ebron and Jordan Reed are all great players you could pick up later to really get the bang for your buck if you’re holding on for later rounds to draft a tight end.
If you spent your first couple rounds on quarterback and running back and the top flight receivers are gone, there are still good options. You can get Robby Anderson, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Lockett, who I guarantee will be available and do some real damage consistently.
Defenses that are going to be good to great depending on the week are the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. I would throw the Green Bay Packers in there as a sleeper but with the youngest group in the league, I need to see some game action before I commit. So look to possibly drop the defense you take and pick them up a couple weeks in.
We are almost there, folks. Just a couple more weeks, I can almost smell the tailgates now.
Good luck and good pickings.