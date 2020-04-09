Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Tuesday to call on Alabamians to place Ribbons of Hope on their mailboxes, trees and other outdoors spaces to honor the tremendous work being done by our frontline healthcare workers — the doctors, nurses, first responders and others behind the scene who are helping keep medical facilities open and needed healthcare services ongoing.
It’s these men and women who are continuing to go to work every day to ensure our communities get the care and services they need, and it’s for their sake we have to do our part to control the spread of the disease.
Some have said Ivey’s order to stay at home might have gone too far. They are concerned about our economy, and we are too.
But, if we are to have a chance at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, we must heed the warnings. Studies show one person with the contagious disease is expected to infect up to two more people.
They also have proven you don’t have to be showing symptoms to have COVID-19 and spread it; estimates are 25 to 50% of those with COVID-19 are symptom free. Because this is a new strain of virus, we have no built in protections, so if left unchecked the number of cases and of deaths will increase.
Several models are predicting fewer cases in Alabama than originally expected. This would not have been possible had Ivey and state health officer Dr. Scott Harris not taken bold steps to get Alabamians to stay home.
These efforts could mean the difference between life and death, and we need to stay the course. Social distancing and staying at home are the best ammunition we have to protect ourselves and give our healthcare providers a fighting chance at having the equipment, time and resources needed to take on this immense challenge.
Our healthcare providers are on the front lines and will continue to provide first contact, preventive care and ongoing acute care needed during this medical emergency. Physicians and all healthcare professionals have stayed at work for you. Please stay home for them.
Our hope is that in time we will look back on this crucial moment in our state’s history and agree that because of our state’s courageous actions and our citizens’ willingness to respond appropriately, we spared thousands of lives.
So, on behalf of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers statewide, we thank the governor and state health officer for their efforts to keep our state safe, and we implore all Alabamians to follow their guidance and stay home until it’s safe to return to our daily activities. Let’s slow the spread of the coronavirus and remember to say a prayer, give a word of thanks and to tie a ribbon for our frontline heroes.
Don Williamson is president of the Alabama Hospital Association and Mark Jackson is executive director of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.