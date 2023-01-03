Happy anniversary wishes to Terry and Debbie Powell for Dec. 30, they live just below Seman off Hwy. 9; then we remember Wayne Woodfin of Alexander City with connections to Nixburg on Jan 4. It will take me a while to get used to writing 2023.
Sadly, we lost Jackie Sherum of Equality on Dec. 23; after illness with several hospital stays, and then hospice care. Jackie was a good volunteer for our Volunteer Fire Dept. for several years and did some hefty mechanic work on the failing fire trucks, and he was a very nice person. Sincere sympathies go out to the extended family during their time of sadness.
My son Jamie came from Opelika with grandsons Jason and Jaxson to finish up some yard clearing for us; Jamie brought fresh mistletoe and wore his red hat, heavy framed glasses and a great white beard. This was on Monday, and got the Christmas week started off well for his parents
The Equality does some extensive outreach work for those in need; and currently are without a Pastor as the former one moved on. While they await the new replacement, the super Rev. Wayne Cowhick agreed to fill in during the interim. He is friendly, and just a very nice man, and does wonders for a Congregation. If you have ever met him at a function or a service, you don’t forget him, he is sincere and always heart-warming and will be at the Equality UMC each Sunday through the end of January, you are welcome.
A lot fewer Christmas cards arrived this year, I really think plenty of folks were cutting back, or just sending a pretty, say what you want to card by email. Cards are a special part of the holiday for me. Growing up, us kids were excited to see the cards dropped through the letter box by the mailman several times a day. We would wait patiently to hear who had sent them and get to hang on them on the string that Mum had along the length of the living room against the wall. We always had plentiful cards, sometimes two full rows.
I got my gate tied up with greenery and mailbox with ribbon on Dec. 23; and while I was down at the road. A vehicle stopped to spread some Christmas cheer by caroling. It was super, such thoughtfulness and joy in the air, they did a lovely medley most of my favorites of Christmas carols, finishing with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Riding and singing were some great locals: Jackie Dean, Lynda Mosely, Peggy Shores, Mike Mallory and the former much loved coach Ellie McKissick. How wonderful it was that all of these special people would give their time, a very important commodity at that time of year, to gather together, practice to see how they sounded, and ride to others to carol for them and bring good cheer. This experience was truly a step back in time for me; when things were not so commercial, but more personal and joy-spreading.
Reflect, be thankful, be joyful and at peace. To all of you out there, I wish you a very happy New Year’s Eve; and may all your year be filled with everything that you have dreamed.
Be kind to others, and until next week, remember to keep smiling.
