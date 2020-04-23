Pretty much every time I see my friend Clarence Holley, he asks, “Are you working hard or hardly working?”
I usually just laugh a bit because I know it’s coming. These days during quarantine, I think I’m doing both. In other words, I’m trying to work hard but am getting very little done.
For anyone who works from home, you can certainly relate. It’s hard enough when there isn’t a global pandemic. You see, holding a microphone is not my work. That’s the payoff. The emails, the phone calls, social media, the marketing — that’s where the work is.
To equate it to my past life in the Army, planning is a daunting task; execution is easy.
Earlier at home, Abby was keeping me so busy that I couldn’t focus on anything other than “The Paw Patrol” and “Puppy Dog Pals.” She’s 2 1/2 now. Man she’s growing up way too fast. I love these days and will no doubt miss these days but still, daddy has to work. Man, I love that little girl.
I had to run a couple of errands and am now writing this article from the parking lot of a grocery store. I just saw a girl walking barefoot across the parking lot. Makes me want to put on a mask and gloves and go scrub her down.
Earlier, I went to the hardware store to get some paint but there was literally a line out the door, so the paint can wait. It’s not really essential anyway, is it? In fact, I read where paint was deemed a non-essential item in Michigan and had it marked off with yellow tape at Walmart. Maybe I should bring my own yellow tape when I go back. I certainly don’t feel like painting.
I tried to get a little work done at the fellowship hall at our church the other day. I answered a bunch of emails and sent a bunch of attachments. Hopefully that work will lead to something good. I may have been picked up for a conference in Orange Beach in September. I certainly hope so. My execution needs to happen sooner than later. Everything through May has been put on hold. I pray that we are all healthy and things go back to normal well before then.
I got a lot of my “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books ready for shipping. So if you’ve ordered some, they should be in your mailbox in the next few days. If you haven’t, here is a list of the books in which I have a story published.
“From Lemons to Lemonade: 101 Positive, Practical, and Powerful Stories about Making the Best of a Bad Situation”
“Think Positive for Kids: 101 Stories about Good Decisions, Self-Esteem and Positive Thinking”
“Miracles Happen: 101 Inspirational Stories about Hope, Answered Prayers and Divine Intervention”
“The Power of Gratitude: 101 Stories about How Being Thankful Can Change Your Life”
“Think Positive, Live Happy: 101 Stories about Creating Your Best Life”
“Best Mom Ever! 101 Stories of Gratitude, Love and Wisdom”
With everything we’re going through right now, all of these books are relatable and are filled with wonderful stories that can help lift spirits and point someone in a positive direction. On a side note, Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and isn’t your mom or wife the best mom ever?
Even at the church, it was hard to get anything done. I had several people drop by, including an officer from the sheriff’s department. He looked in to make sure I was on the up-and-up, which I greatly appreciate. Apparently, criminals see this social distancing as a good thing.
I’m grateful that he stopped by and am grateful to all who are still going to work to help heal our family, friends and neighbors. I’m also grateful to those people at essential business who are going to work every day so that the general population doesn’t have to go without. Those folks are working hard.
So, I’m hardly working but I’m doing the best I can. I’m sure you are, too. The hard work will be back before we know it, so let’s just make the best of where we are.
Clarence’s other greeting is, “When did they let you out?” (Meaning jail, prison, etc.) Now that’s a question I can’t wait to answer. One day soon, we’ll all be free, although life in the country right now ain’t all that bad.
Jody Fuller is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.