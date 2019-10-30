The disappointment of Auburn losing to LSU for the 10th straight time in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was magnified Saturday by the incredible performance of Kevin Steele’s defense.
Steele had a brilliant game plan and his players executed it with precision and passion. To put it in perspective, LSU ran only 48 plays against the Florida defense a couple of weeks ago, which most people think is pretty good, and scored 42 points. LSU ran over 90 plays, including penalties, against the Auburn defense and managed to score only 23 points.
The Bengal Tigers ran twice as many plays and scored half as many points.
Why did they run so many plays? Because 11 of AU’s 15 offensive possessions consisted of four plays or less. Sound familiar? It should, because 11 of AU’s 15 offensive possessions against Florida consisted of four plays or less.
The Tigers have two road losses on the season against two very good teams and it was like déjà vu all over again.
Gus Malzahn was hired by Gene Chizik as offensive coordinator in 2009 based on offensive acumen. Malzahn was a very successful high school coach in Arkansas and literally wrote the book on the hurry-up, no-huddle offense. He gets a lot of credit — along with a guy named Cam Newton — for the Tigers’ 2010 national championship and rightly so.
Malzahn was then hired by Auburn University in 2013 as head coach because he was considered a brilliant offensive mind and a good man and he was familiar with the program. The university now pays him $7 million a year for supposedly the same reasons.
Auburn got exactly what it was paying for in 2013 and 2014. The offense was explosive, unpredictable and, at times, unstoppable. However, since 2015 it’s been a very different story and predominately reads like a graphic horror novel.
Auburn has played 43 games against Power 5 competition (not including bowl games) in the almost five years since 2015. In 24 of those games, the Tiger offense has gained more than 350 total yards and scored an average of 34.5 points. Auburn has a record of 18-6 in those games. Unfortunately, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Miss State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Kentucky and Texas A&M account for 16 of those victories.
In the other 19 games against Power 5 competition, the Tiger offense has gained less than 350 total yards and scored an average of 17.8 points. Unsurprisingly, Auburn has a record of 5-14 in those games. To make matters worse, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Clemson account for 12 of the 14 losses.
In other words, the Tigers’ offense looks good against weak competition and falters against good competition. I think we all already knew that, but these numbers just prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.
No one could have predicted Jeremy Johnson’s struggles. Kamryn Pettway got hurt. Sean White got hurt. Kerryon Johnson got hurt. Auburn changed offensive coordinators. Now the Tigers have a true freshman quarterback.
All these things are true, but at some point excuses just become noise and all that matters is your record.
I don’t have all the answers, but I do know Auburn is not getting its money’s worth on the offensive side of the ball and haven’t consistently for quite a while.