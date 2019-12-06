I said last week this year’s Iron Bowl was going to be very difficult to predict. There were several unknowns that made it nearly impossible to truly know what to expect.
However, I was absolutely certain of one irrefutable fact. Auburn had no chance to win a shootout. I was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt the final score would be in the 20s if the Tigers were going to prevail.
At the end of the first quarter Auburn was behind 7-3, but the game was going according to plan.
Then, an unbelievable, crazy, thrilling, incredible 48-point second quarter happened, demolishing my expectations into oblivion. Obviously, the 14 points off two interceptions were critical, but I’m still not certain how Auburn put up 34 points on offense.
It just goes to show how meaningless expectations are especially in the Iron Bowl. It also proves, yet again, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is at his best against Alabama coach Nick Saban.
I’ve been hard on Malzahn this year and, in my opinion, deservedly so. The Tigers’ offense has consistently faltered against good teams in big games. This euphoric outcome against Alabama doesn’t erase any of the disappointments over the last five years, but it certainly does make me feel better in the moment.
In the spirit of fairness, I’m going to give praise to whom it’s due.
Malzahn now has a record of 3-4 against Alabama in his seven years on the Plains. I would love for him to be 7-0 or 6-1, but let’s embrace reality. The Tide has been on arguably the greatest run in college football history over the last decade. Yet Auburn has been their most difficult obstacle.
Since 2007, Alabama has a conference record of 81-10 against teams not located in Lee County — and that number includes vacated wins due to NCAA violations.
On the other hand, the Crimson Tide have a record of 8-5 against the Auburn Tigers. Malzahn was the offensive coordinator or head coach in the Loveliest Village during four of those Alabama losses. I’m not sure if he coaches this game differently or prepares differently, but he definitely seems like a different coach in this particular game. I wish he would figure out how to apply the same concepts and preparation to the entire season.
Regardless of any consternation among fans, the Auburn players love Malzahn and play extremely hard for him. Saban has still never beaten an Auburn team that has finished the season with at least nine wins.
I’ve always considered Tracy Rocker to be the best overall defensive tackle to play at Auburn University. Nick Fairley came along in 2010 and was an incredibly disruptive force of nature. He was the best defensive tackle I had ever seen at getting to the quarterback and punishing him when he arrived.
But I have now come to believe Derrick Brown is the best defensive tackle I’ve ever seen play at Auburn University. He stuffs the run and rushes the passer with the same exuberance, dominance and heart. He goes all out, all the time, on every play. He also happens to be an incredibly bright, genuine, humble and exceptional young man. He is a great ambassador for Auburn and should be recognized nationally.
I’m going to truly miss watching him and Marlon Davidson go to work each Saturday.