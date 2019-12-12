When I was a boy and lived on the west Tallassee side of town and when I could scrape up enough money to eat out, my favorite eating place was Bailey’s Café on South Ann Avenue. By today’s standards, it would be a hole in the wall. The café was no more than 16 feet wide and as long as the buildings on the street. A full meal was around 80 cents. The average cotton mill worker was making 75 cents on hour. I went to work in the mill when I reached the age of 16 and those hours came hard. So, to eat out was a treat.
Since that time, I’ve eaten in restaurants all over the world and have come to the conclusion some, or leave out the some and say most, of the good restaurants can be found close to home. When I’m not working, I like to get out and go — just go. I like to travel the backroads, dirt roads and out-of-the-way roads to see what I can see, and let me add, I haven’t seen it all yet.
Any and everywhere I go, I find places to eat — some good and some not so good. There are quite a few around here and everyone has tried them, so I’ll let you decide on Elmer’s, Larry Melvyn’s, Oskar’s and places like this. I will tell you about a few and if you haven’t tried them, this will be a guide — good or bad.
Sho’ Nuff in Alex-City: If a person likes barbecue, then eat at Sho’ Nuff. This is not one of those fancy eating places, just hometown with a loaded baked potato as good as you want and a barbecue salad that will be hard to beat. May I add, where people must watch their budget, it is family friendly.
Over in Opelika, an old standard is Western Sizzlin’. It’s all you can eat with streak of lean at times. Some of the best collards you could ask for anywhere. Opelika has a number of good restaurants — Good Ol’ Boys, Old Times, Mama Goldberg’s and many more — but if a person is hungry and doesn’t want to spend high dollar then you can’t go wrong at Western Sizzlin’.
Let’s go over to Millbrook. While on Highway 14 you come to a Hardee’s, take a right and the restaurant I’m speaking of is on the right. The name is Front Porch Grill. The first time I tried it I was pleasantly surprised. Tammy and I checked it out; we always check the atmosphere and it was friendly from the start. The waitress addressed us as if she knew us. She explained the daily special and the menu. The food was good, and we knew we had found a new place to visit. By the way the prices were reasonable.
While we are over in that direction let us go on over to Prattville and go into the old downtown area where there are two restaurants I would recommend to anybody. If you have a taste for pizza, you can get one of the best at Fox’s Pizza. They can serve one person or fix a pizza for 20 and they are good. The other is Uncle Mick’s. Now Uncle Mick’s is known for Cajun, but you can get food of any kind. My family likes Uncle Mick’s. I’m not saying the other restaurants are bad, I’m just saying these are outstanding.
While in the area I’ll recommend the Catfish House on Cobbs Ford Road between Prattville and Millbrook. The first Catfish house burned and the one now has been at the same location as the burned restaurant for quite a few years. They start you out with a setup that consists of hush puppies, northern beans and slaw. All this is before you order. You have never had a better setup. I like their whole catfish, but I would be satisfied with just the setup; it is so good. It’s a little pricey but not bad. You can eat there once or twice a month without any budget damage.
Up the road is Fantails, a seafood restaurant that is buffet-style, and if you like a variety of foods it can’t be beat. I favor Catfish House and Ronnie favors Fantails.
People keep telling me of their own favorite places to eat, and if all goes well and I can keep gas in the car then I will eventually get to all of them. One last thing, while I am talking food, how many of you shop at Sam’s? There is one in Montgomery and one in Opelika. I can’t go into Sam’s without eating one of their jumbo hot dogs. They are delicious; a hot dog and drink are less than $2. I can’t go in there without eating one. There are plenty more and you probably have some that you like best. Let me know.