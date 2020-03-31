The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to climb.
Deaths are adding up as physicians and healthcare workers have no cure to offer and people still continue their daily lives as if nothing seems to be wrong.
Officials have begged and pleaded us to stay home.
It’s a simple thing we can do to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 doesn’t move on its own. We move it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the coronavirus spreads through person-to-person contact. Respiratory droplets from a sneeze or cough, even from those who don’t have symptoms, can be picked up by others. The virus can infect whomever we visit — our grandparents during a Sunday dinner or our friends from a state over some choose to visit in this crisis.
Is it worth it to continue to crowd off the shores of Lake Martin as the numbers climb?
Is it worth it to continue to put others at risk because we don’t want to social distance?
How hard is it? We have spent a few months mostly indoors due to rain and cold. What’s a few more weeks to flatten the curve?
Without proper distancing, officials may need to take further steps. It may come to restricting gasoline to the point it can’t be placed into boats or other outdoor toys until the crisis passes. How about shelter-in-place orders?
If we don’t practice the social distancing guidelines, we could all be months from celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other milestone events with friends and family.
With numbers rising more and more every day, it’s more important than ever to heed the advice of medical officials and even take them a step further.