Sometimes there really are no words…
How many times I’ve said and written that since early Sunday morning when learning that evil had viciously reared its ugly head right here in Dadeville. There’s no way to make sense of such a thing. Yes, we hear of these horrors “in other places” and we feel a range of emotions — sadness, anger, empathy. But how different, how much deeper are those emotions when such horror is in your own backyard.
As many readers may know, I’m a newcomer here — 17 months now — and I truly love this community. In the midst of this tragedy, I’ve come to love it even more. And more than that, I’m proud to say I live in Dadeville, Alabama. The people and businesses that make up this town … Well, there really are no words.
As a member of First Baptist Church Dadeville, I echo the words of our Senior Pastor, Dr. Ben Hayes, “nothing prepares you for this.”
Dr. Hayes, affectionately known as Brother Ben, reminded us that we are called upon to minister to broken, hurting people. He wrote, “so, church, I need you to rise up and join me as we show our community that God is still in control. That He has the power to heal broken hearts and to change lives. If we want the violence and evil to stop, then we must kneel in prayer and then stand and fight this battle with the weapons of our warfare. This battle cannot be won if we don’t work to change the hearts and lives of our children and our youth.”
Sunday evening, I saw “the church” — collectively — do just that at the prayer vigil held in the parking lot of First Baptist Dadeville. I saw our community, hurting, grieving and in shock come together, lifting our hearts and minds to the only one who can heal us, comfort us and give us hope.
Communities around our area are holding prayer and candle light vigils. Students of many schools are wearing black and gold. Individuals and businesses are holding fundraisers to benefit the families affected by this senseless tragedy. The best of humanity is shining brightly.
First Baptist Church Dadeville stands ready in whatever way we can be of service. One tangible way is through a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the families with funeral and medical expenses.
So, as the beautiful lyrics of Michael W. Smith’s song urge us,
“Pray for me and I’ll pray for you, pray that we will keep the common ground. Won’t you pray for me and I’ll pray for you, and one day love will bring us back around.”
We are — DADEVILLE STRONG!
Nanci Speagle is a member of First Baptist Church of Dadeville.