Katelyn spent last spring working toward developing a simple blood test for detecting ovarian cancer.
Surprisingly, her project did not occur at Harvard, or Stanford, or some large, public research university, and Katelyn wasn’t a researcher.
Rather, Katelyn was a twelfth-grade dual enrollment high school student, taking my Directed Studies in Chemistry course at Central Alabama Community College (CACC).
Many high school students have used dual or concurrent enrollment to introduce choice in their schooling. I know, I know. The term “school choice” has become synonymous with contentious buzzwords like “vouchers”, “scholarship tax credits”, and “public charter schools”.
Regardless of where you–the reader–stand on the school choice debate, the common ground on all fronts appears to center on providing multiple educational choices for K-12 students. We might also agree that, educationally speaking, one size DOES NOT fit all—a tenet of organizations such as the Association of American Educators (AAE).
Let me assure you, as a teacher and parent, that there’s opportunity in dual enrollment.
People often don’t realize that dual enrollment falls under the “school choice” umbrella, as defined by the U.S. Department of Education. According to a report from the National Center for Educational Statistics (NCES), approximately 80% of public schools offer some sort of dual or concurrent enrollment opportunities (https://nces.ed.gov/pubs2020/2020125.pdf).
Perhaps it is self-evident that all high school students should be using dual enrollment to provide needed school choice. Yet, a separate 2019 NCES report (https://nces.ed.gov/pubs2019/2019176.pdf) found that only one third of high school students participate in concurrent or dual enrollment courses.
So, if people are seeking school choice, and school choice is available in the form of dual enrollment, why aren’t more people taking advantage of these opportunities?
There are many perceived barriers.
Rest assured, there are numerous efforts currently available to help students dual enroll.
This entire journey begins by communicating with your (child’s) high school, typically the guidance counselor. Alternatively, contact your local college/university to see what opportunities are available.
It is these conversations that will reveal information you might not realize about locally available dual enrollment. For instance:
Money is often available for dual enrollment coursework. NCES data (https://nces.ed.gov/pubs2020/2020125.pdf) shows that approximately 80% of dual enrollment is supported by public funding. In Alabama, dual enrollment funds pay for STEM-based courses including chemistry, mathematics, biology, and even the technical fields such as welding, industrial electronics, and machining. It may vary from college to college, but scholarship funds may also be available.
There is ample help to get students enrolled. For instance, many colleges have dual enrollment specialists who are dedicated to help get high school students registered for courses.
Courses are not always on a college campus. Some might be available online, while some might be offered at the high school. At CACC some high schools in our service area provide transportation in the form of a van or school bus.
Classes are challenging, but manageable. Yes, many students initially struggle adjusting to content speed and academic rigor, but in my experience they often figure it out.
To recap, dual enrollment provides school choice, it is highly funded, widely available to high school students, and involves talking to a guidance counselor or local college.
In exchange, there are several benefits. Dual students get a taste of college while enjoying the stereotypical “high school” experience – sports, prom, homecoming, etc. Another advantage is that students from one high school academically compete against their non-high school peers, which often causes both parties to “up their game”, academically speaking.
My favorite benefit is connecting dual enrollment students with scholarships, job shadowing opportunities, and undergraduate research – experiences that have benefited many CACC students, including Katelyn.
In fact, Katelyn’s decision to dual enroll opened the door to ovarian cancer research, which no doubt helped propel her toward obtaining a substantial university scholarship for nursing school.
And her journey began when she met with her high school guidance counselor.
Jeremy has been a science educator since 2004 and now serves as a Chemistry Instructor and Mathematics/Sciences Division Chair at Central Alabama Community College.