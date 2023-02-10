Thousands of athletes and coaches come and go in all the major sports in a lifetime, but only a select group truly stand out as the greatest. A future Hall of Famer might be born in 2023, but quite a few have passed away in 2022. Here are some of the most memorable to me for one reason or another.
Lionel James (May 25, 1962 – Feb. 25, 2022) – The Little Train to Bo Jackson's Big Train in Auburn's wishbone backfield in the early 80s. He was a dynamic runner at only 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds. He went on to have a productive career in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and was my favorite player as a kid growing up.
Bill Russell (Feb. 12, 1934 – July 31, 2022) – If there was a Mount Rushmore of the NBA, he'd be on it — a 12-time All-Star and centerpiece for the Boston Celtics leading them to 11 championships. He was a prolific defender, ferocious rebounder and also guest starred on an episode of Miami Vice.
Vin Scully (Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2, 2022) – He was the standard for baseball play-by-play broadcasting. Scully called games for the Brooklyn & Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 seasons. He was a master at describing the action on the field and had a very distinct voice. I used to tune in to Dodger games just to hear his broadcast. He was the greatest.
Len Dawson (June 20, 1935 – Aug. 24 2022) – Dawson was one of the best AFL & NFL quarterbacks of the 50s and 60s. He led the Chiefs to three AFL championships and an NFL title in Super Bowl IV. I love the iconic photo of him on the sideline in uniform all beat up smoking a cigarette.
Vince Dooley (Sept. 4, 1932 – Oct. 28, 2022) – Dooley was a Hall of Fame coach at Georgia where he won six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship. Dooley was a letterman at Auburn earning a business degree in 1954 and master's degree in 1963. He compiled a record of 201-77-10 for the Bulldogs and served as athletic director from 1979 to 2004.
Gaylord Perry (Sept. 15, 1938 – Dec. 1, 2022) – Perry won 314 games and struck out 3,524 in his Hall of Fame career pitching for eight different teams including the Braves in 1981. He was a two-time Cy Young winner and threw a no-hitter in 1968.
Mike Leach (March 9, 1961 – Dec. 12, 2022) – Leach was one of the most eccentric and entertaining coaches in college football. He earned a law degree from Pepperdine before becoming an assistant coach in 1987. He is credited with the proliferation of the Air Raid offense and was awarded the National Coach of the Year twice.
Franco Harris (March 7, 1950 – Dec. 20, 2022) – After a standout career at Penn State, Harris helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls while rushing for 12,130 yards in his Hall of Fame career. He famously caught a deflected pass from Terry Bradshaw to John Fuqua in the first round of the 1972 playoffs and ran for the game-winning touchdown in what has become known as the "Immaculate Reception."
Pele (Oct. 23, 1940 – Dec. 29, 2022) – He is widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time. His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games is recognized as a world record. Pele popularized the sport of soccer worldwide and led Brazil to three world Cup titles.
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.