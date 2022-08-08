The Auburn Tigers will begin practice on Friday in preparation for the upcoming 2022 football season. The media has no faith in the Tigers this year predicting they will finish last in the West. I could say I have dissected megabytes of data from each SEC team and deconstructed every schedule down to the last molecule, but in the end I'm just guessing. Look for the West predictions next week.

Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.

