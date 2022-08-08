The Auburn Tigers will begin practice on Friday in preparation for the upcoming 2022 football season. The media has no faith in the Tigers this year predicting they will finish last in the West. I could say I have dissected megabytes of data from each SEC team and deconstructed every schedule down to the last molecule, but in the end I'm just guessing. Look for the West predictions next week.
1. Georgia (11-1; 7-1) – The defending National Champion only returns three starters on defense, but seven return on offense including starting QB Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs have recruited as well or better than anyone else in the country over the last four years. They're still the team to beat and it's not really that close. A week 1 matchup in Atlanta against Oregon is definitely one to watch.
Tennessee (10-2; 6-2) – Virginia Tech transfer QB Hendon Hooker took the SEC by storm last year throwing 31 TDs, only 3 INTs and for nearly 3000 yards. Josh Heupel has transformed the Volunteer offense in short order, but the defense must improve to take the next step. Excitement continues to grow in Knoxville, despite sanctions.
Florida (8-4; 5-3) – Dan Mullen left a foul smell in The Swamp on his departure and new HC Billy Napier was hired to clean it up. It looks like SO Anthony Richardson will be the starting QB. He has an extremely high ceiling, but not much experience. The Gators return fourteen starters, but I still feel like I'm overestimating them.
Kentucky (8-4; 4-4) – In 2018, the Wildcats won ten games and immediately followed it up with an 8-5 season. In 2021, the Wildcats won ten games for the second time under Mark Stoops. While QB Will Levis returns, I just don't believe Big Blue is in position to consistently win double digits. They may prove me wrong and, honestly, I hope they do.
South Carolina (6-6; 3-5) – Shane Beamer exceeded expectations last year defeating Florida, Auburn and North Carolina in a bowl game. In fairness, it was a Florida team that had quit and an Auburn team that was a shell of itself in the midst of a five-game losing streak with a backup QB. Oklahoma transfer QB Spencer Rattler is definitely an upgrade, but I just don't know what he has around him.
Missouri (4-8; 2-6) – Quite frankly, I expected a lot more from Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou last year. I thought they were an up-and-coming program, but pretty much fell flat. The Tigers have a really tough road schedule in 2022 with trips to Kansas State, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. I don't believe that is a recipe for success especially considering they also play Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas.
Vanderbilt (3-9; 0-8) – God bless Clark Lea for taking the Vandy job and standing up at Media Days saying with a straight face his goal is to make the Commodores the best team in America. We all know that's not going to happen, but it wouldn't shock me if they actually won a conference game this season.
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.
