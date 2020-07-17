Although there is certainly a lot of unrest in the nation and unimaginable things going on in the world, there is a lot of good happening right here in the Lake Martin area.
We may have to wear masks due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest mandate to protect against COVID-19, but at least we can go out and enjoy our beautiful area and patronize local businesses.
So many good things are going on this weekend, from live music tonight at Fermenter’s on the Green, to a community picnic aimed to promote unity Saturday in Strand Park, to our local farmers markets in both Dadeville and Alexander City.
We’re lucky we get to enjoy those sort of events and thankful the organizers are doing everything they can to allow for social distancing and enforcing mask usage.
Our areas are growing and mostly doing well amid this awful pandemic which is a blessing.
On top of that, we’ve got a brand new executive director for the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance who starts in August, and we can’t wait to see how he works to improve our area. Read all about Chad Odom in the Weekend Outlook.
We’ve got a virtual academy dedicated to giving our children the best learning possible, plus dedicated superintendents both in the city and county schools who are working hard to make sure our students are protected and well-taught at the same time.
We even saw a kind stranger return a lost baby doll to a 3-year-old after the doll was found at Lake Martin.
A parade of love was held for a well-loved lady who died after a battle with cancer, and the community showed up and showed out.
Speaking of that, the community always shows up — Blues in the Park last weekend, for example, was a hit.
There may be a lot of bad going on in the world, but we have to admit there’s a whole lot of good right here at home.