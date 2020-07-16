A couple of nights ago, we had delicious chicken thighs straight from six hours in the slow cooker. I searched online for a recipe and found one requiring ingredients I had on hand: honey, ketchup, soy sauce and such. I went with what I had. One of my mottos in life is “Go with what you got.”
I had three thighs left from that package and of course didn’t want to waste them, so I looked through the cupboard and refrigerator to see what I had. I had penne pasta and several partial packages of a variety of cheeses.
Macaroni and cheese and chicken it was. I seasoned the thighs and baked them in the oven before taking them apart and mixing with the pasta. I sampled a few pieces along the way. I threw in a couple of our own farm-raised eggs too to hold everything together. Man, it was good.
Lucy has been working hard on her garden. I’m usually all in on the garden, but chronic fatigue and breathing issues make it hard for me to be outside for extended periods of time. It’s depressing.
Just two years ago, we were hiking in this heat. Now I don’t even want to be outside. Maybe I’ll get better. I love being in the great outdoors.
Anyway, back to her garden. She’s been using scrap wood from around the house to build boxes. The wood isn’t all pretty and is not something you’d see on HGTV, but she’s done a great job and gets it done. She went with what she had.
We’ve even stopped to pick up wood on the side of the road that folks had out there to be picked up. You know what that say, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”
We’re not hoarders by any stretch of the imagination; however, we are big proponents of holding on to things for future use even if we have no idea what that use may be. But y’all don’t have to follow suit. Keep throwing things away. We’ll find it.
Life gets hard sometimes. This whole epidemic has been hard on a lot of people for all kinds of reasons, but I’m talking about life in general. It’s not always fair, and no one ever told you it was. If they did, they set you up for failure.
Your neighbor might have it better than you. Your brother or sister might have it better than you. Your best friend might have it better than you, but none of that should deter you from living your best life ever.
And this is not about envy. I’m just encouraging you — and me — to be grateful for everything we have. Work hard and make good decisions for you and your family. Never stop trying to improve. Never stop trying to be better, trying to do better. Live your best life with what you have. In other words, yeah, go with what you got.
Now, what’s for dinner?
Jody Fuller is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com.