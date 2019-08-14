The clock is ticking and we are now only 408 hours (give or take depending on what time you’re actually reading this) away from Auburn’s long-awaited Duck-hunting trip in the state of Texas.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, these green-clad waterfowl won’t be easy prey. They’re packing a few weapons of their own. It’s shaping up be a very exciting season across the SEC and it wouldn’t be football season if I didn’t make some predictions. Take these to the bank (at your own risk):
SEC East
1. Georgia (11-1; 7-1). The Bulldogs have an outstanding offensive line, dynamic running backs and an excellent veteran QB. That’s a very good combination. Kirby Smart has the Dawgs in the SEC title game for the third straight year.
2. Missouri (10-2; 6-2). Watch out for the Tigers, who have a favorable schedule and more talent than you might imagine. It’s an “us against the world” mentality.
3. Florida (9-3; 5-3). Dan Mullen is a far superior coach to Jim McElwain but the Gators aren’t ready to compete for titles.
4. Kentucky (9-3; 5-3). The possibility of a 10th win in a bowl game reserves a spot for Mark Stoops in the coach of the year category.
5. Tennessee (6-6; 2-6). Jeremy Pruitt has the Volunteers on the right track but the train is moving slowly. UT must absolutely break Vandy’s three-game winning streak.
6. South Carolina (5-7; 2-6). Quite probably the most difficult schedule in the entire country. There is just simply no way the Gamecocks survive.
7. Vanderbilt (5-7; 1-7). The Commodores will always be at a disadvantage but Derek Mason’s teams always play hard.
SEC West
1. Alabama (12-0; 8-0). Who wrote this garbage? I think I’m going to be sick. The schedule is too accommodating and the Tide is just too good. Injuries are mounting but Bama’s depth is its strength. It wins the West even with a blemish.
2. LSU (10-2; 7-1). I still think it’s possible for coach O to run the program off a cliff but there aren’t any warning signs right now. Game 2 against Texas is huge.
3. Auburn (9-3; 5-3). The Tigers have a chance to do something special this season. However, it’s unwise to bet the farm on a freshman QB.
4. Texas A&M (7-5; 4-4). Who are they going to beat? Clemson in Death Valley? Nope. Auburn? Maybe. Alabama? Nah. Georgia or LSU on the road? I don’t think so.
5. Mississippi State (6-6; 2-6). The Bulldogs went 8-5 last year with the best defense in the country. At least seven players are now gone off that defense.
6. Ole Miss (5-7; 1-7). If the Rebels make a monumental improvement on defense this season, they will be mediocre. They also lost three of the SEC’s best receivers.
7. Arkansas (5-7; 1-7). Chad Morris is a good coach but the Razorbacks are in desperate need of players in Fayetteville. It’s going to take some time.
SEC title game
Georgia finally breaks the curse and solves Alabama … Bulldogs win 31-30.