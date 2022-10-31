Columnist

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Believe it or not, our 2022 General Election is upon us, November 8 to be exact. It seems to be going under the radar screen of most Alabama voters. There will be a record breaking low voter turnout because there are really no contested statewide races.  Why? Because we are a one party state when it comes to state offices.  All 21 of our state elective offices are held by Republicans.  The Democratic party does not field serious candidates because it is a foregone conclusion that a Democrat cannot win an elective statewide races in the Heart of Dixie.  The best they can hope for is 40 percent.

Tags

Recommended for you