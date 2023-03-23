Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a regular columnist for TPI.

Note: A version of the following story originally ran on this page of The Tallassee Tribune in 2013. Over the past few years, more people have approached me about this column than any other I’ve ever written.  So, I therefore present for your reading pleasure a command performance of “Gator Boy and the Bikini Mama.”

