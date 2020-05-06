Gas prices are at an all-time low across the U.S. yet many people in Tallapoosa County seem fixated on the difference between local stations’ prices versus surrounding areas.
Why are we so concerned about gas prices to begin with when they are lower than they’ve been in years and the safer-at-home order should theoretically ensure people are driving less — except for necessities and essential workers?
Some people say Tallapoosa County gas stations are price gouging the cost of gas but the definition by Alabama law is “charging unconscionable prices for commodities or rental facilities during a declared state of emergency.”
Gas prices have historically varied around the U.S. even pre-coronavirus pandemic days. This is nothing new.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the retail price of gasoline includes four main components: the cost of crude oil, refining costs and profits, distribution and marketing costs and profits and taxes.
The EIA’s website also states, “The cost of doing business by individual gasoline retailers can vary greatly depending on where a gasoline fueling station is located. These costs include wages and salaries, benefits, equipment, lease or rent payments, insurance, overhead and state and local fees.”
That being said, gas station owners in Tallapoosa County face vastly different situations from each other and those in nearby towns and counties.
People are complaining about something that is historically at one of its lowest prices in years. No one seemed concerned when prices were a dollar more a few months ago. People are dying and getting sick, losing jobs and facing hardships.
Let’s focus on something more important than gas prices right now.