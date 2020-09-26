Dear Editor,
To the citizens of Alexander City: My name is Barbara Young, and I am writing this letter in support of Tommy Spraggins for Mayor of Alexander City and in further appreciation for what he has done during his tenure on the council as well as in the Mayor’s office.
Having served four years on the Council and eight years as Mayor, I have gained a certain appreciation and understanding of what the duties are for an individual in the Mayor’s position. The Mayor’s primary duty is to manage the City to include utilities and their infrastructure in addition to streets and roads. The Mayor is to further provide protection and safety through the police department and fire department for the citizens of the City. In addition, the Mayor is responsible for providing quality of life opportunities like recreation, libraries and promoting a healthy environment through sanitation, safe drinking water and landfills. Secondarily, the Mayor needs to develop partnerships with local, county, state and federal entities to promote retail and economic development, which leads to jobs and financial security, and further to secure grants in many areas of need like the airport, roads, bridges and senior citizen centers.
When I look upon the things that Tommy Spraggins has accomplished as past President of the Chamber of Commerce and Lake Martin United Way, as well as through civic organizations like the Lions Club and Kiwanis Club, it is clear to me that he has really been invested in the welfare of our City. As past President of Gateway for Education and the Alex City Schools Education Foundation, he further has a commitment to the education of our children.
It is important that a Mayor have the temperament and ability to make decisions that are well-reasoned and not driven by emotion. With a working relationship between the Mayor’s office and the City Council, we can look forward with optimism, not pessimism, to a bright future for our beloved Alexander City.
Tommy Spraggins’ past community commitments and activities convince me that he is the best candidate to work individually and within the partnerships for the benefit of the citizens of Alexander City.
Sincerely,
Barbara Young
Alexander City (former mayor)