Football season is here, and the leaves area falling with increased winds, as we all look for cooler more enjoyable temperatures. Meanwhile folks dig out their football colors to wear for the upcoming games.
A loyal friend of mine sent me a little food for thought by Max Lacodo. It read: “Faith is not the belief that God will do what you want; it is the belief that God will do what is right.”
That is certainly food for thought, as many pray for a lot of different things. I think if some pray before a ballgame, it should be that no one gets hurt, and not for personal winning. I normally don’t preach on anything religious, that’s a job for priests and pastors. I always think about this phrase I heard a lot while growing up, confirming that the Lord helps those that help themselves.
Happy Birthday to Rhett Culver of Equality as he gets another year under his belt on the Sept. 13; and let’s remember Agatha Christie for the wonderful investigative “who done it” type stories she wrote so long ago; born on September 15, 1890.
This past week it was time to say farewell to Tori Phillips of Alex City. Tori is on her way to a super job offer with health insurance down on the Gulf Coast of Florida; after helping her mother Jamie for several years at the shop where they groom my dogs. Wishing all good things for you on this new adventure Tori.
It is time to get ready for Patriot Day and show your loyalty by flying the flag on September 11. It would be a wonderful sight to ride down a residential or commercial road and see all buildings flying a flag, no matter the size. This will be the 21st year since Sept. 11, 2001, when came the worst tragedy we have encountered, not only those sadly lost that day, but all the illnesses that have come along for first responders, and other helpers. We must honor and preserve our precious freedoms, so let us be united as we stand shoulder to shoulder. Together in tough times, the fabric of our flag holding our country together as we prevail over terrorism.
I’m sure this is how most of us feel, even though from some of the actions of this government, we wonder about the thoughtlessness, like leaving those 13 soldiers to die. I am adamant about wanting to reserve the values of the United States of America, even though I am not a citizen, I have lived here since 1969 and I love the South.
Like so many other people, I’m looking forward to less humid breezy days when it becomes a treat to sit on the front porch with a glass of iced tea.
Get out in the gorgeous sunshine when you can, and until next week, keep smiling.
