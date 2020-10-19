The NFL and college football seasons are underway, giving Southerners our favorite time of year full of football and friends.
Recently, not just players but whole teams have been shut down due to COVID-19, throwing a wrench into scheduled games and forcing athletic directors, television producers and front office executives to jump through hoops to try and keep the season together.
News broke Tuesday that Nick Saban was one of the latest football icons to catch the virus, potentially derailing the Tide’s chances at a national championship with Saban out this week against the toughest competition Alabama will face until the College Football Playoff in No. 3 ranked Georgia.
Cam Newton has been out the past two weeks but finally makes his return this week, while Patriot teammate, reigning Defensive Player of the Year and South Carolina alumni Stephon Gilmore practiced Wednesday, but his eligibility is still a question.
The Atlanta Falcons have shut down their facilities after second-round pick from Auburn Marlon Davidson tested positive Wednesday as did fellow rookie from Clemson A.J. Terrell, who tested positive in late September.
The list goes on and on of players and coaches who have tested positive and frankly, it comes down to one thing — fans.
Fans were not allowed at games the first week on the NFL season except for Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguar fans and things were looking good for the league. Now everything has been flipped upside down and the future of football this season is in question. Fans have been granted more access with each passing week. Although it isn’t possible to prove fans are the ones infecting the players, we can all agree increasing the amount of bodies in a single setting each week is just asking for more trouble.
Just last week, Florida head coach Dan Mullen ignorantly said he wanted The Swamp to have 90,000 Gator fans screaming at the top of their lungs; three days later his entire program is shut down because of 18 reported positives from players. Unfortunately for those players, the man that is supposed to be protecting them flat out isn’t and has not only cost his university money but his players lives. With his statement on fans and the positive cases by his players, it’s obvious things aren’t buttoned up in Gainesville and who is to say other coaches aren’t putting players’ and fans’ safety into consideration all for the sake of beating an LSU team that is historically terrible on defense.
In hindsight, the NCAA and NFL should have shortened their seasons and allow themselves to have a more flexible schedule just in case outbreaks were to occur like they are now. A couple weeks ago when the Tennessee Titans shut down their facility because of positive tests, it began a ripple effect that changed the season for three other teams. The NFL should’ve had a proper plan, to shut down every team for a two-week period and ban fans on the spot.
The argument for high school football isn’t there at this point with just a couple games left in the season, but it’s abundantly clear how social distancing in the stands has affected teams.
Benjamin Russell has done a great job of spreading fans on the home and visiting side. The result is the Wildcats have been able to participate in all their games. The flip side of that is Tallassee, which was a mad house at the Reeltown-Tallassee game and now the Tigers have missed several games due to illness and were forced to forfeit at least two games as the team was finding its stride.
The message all season has been looking out for one another by wearing your mask and keeping your distance. With mask discipline waning with each passing day, if we don’t snap out of it, we could be without the Iron Bowl and the playoffs. Be sure to do your part in keeping football going.
Ryne Gallacher is a sports writer for The Outlook