There are no words strong enough to properly condemn the officers responsible for the death of George Floyd. That kind of violence should never be tolerated even if there hadn’t been riot, chaos and, worse, death as a result of their actions.
So what should happen next? This is too big of a tragedy to be ignored. The officers have been fired but family and people across the nation — all races — are demanding justice for Floyd.
We don’t even know what to say. The video of Floyd before he succumbed to the violence he endured is gutwrenching to watch; we can only imagine how helpless he felt in that moment and we ache deeply for his friends, family and everyone before him who has been a victim to the hands of someone abusing their power.
Many believe the violent protesting in Minneapolis is too extreme and isn’t the way to go about demanding justice. Others believe holding hands and singing “Kum Ba Yah” won’t do anything, and they’re probably right.
No matter how you look at it, this didn’t have to happen this way.
There are men and women who have “resisted arrest” and it’s nothing but a dent on their public records. For Floyd, it ended up being much more than that and it can’t be taken back.
People are tired. This shouldn’t happen. People want justice for Floyd and all those before him, and even more than that, they want change.
What will it take to restore some sort of order? How many lives must be lost?
It’s too late to save Floyd. We can’t bring him back but we have to do something to enact real change. America has to do better.