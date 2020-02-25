At my age, it feels like I am in no man’s when it comes to exercise.
I am too old to vigorously play basketball and I am too young to walk briskly inside the mall. I am too hyper for yoga yet too tired to get into a true workout routine. I am too self-conscious to allow myself to get too chunky but too unfocused to actually get in decent shape.
It’s a real quandary for me.
So, I have settled on something both stimulating and fun. It’s something I am passionate about but can afford to not take very seriously — something that keeps me moving, keeps me outdoors and keeps my heart from saying, “You know what? I’m done.”
That something is my once-a-week flag football game.
“But Luke,” you scream at this newspaper like a crazy person, “you are too old!”
Well, I am generally the oldest person on the field; that’s true.
This is where you cut me off and say, “You didn’t let me finish. And you are too slow, uncoordinated and lanky.”
OK, all of those things you maliciously said are true but I enjoy playing.
Yes, the younger crowd runs around me with ease, but every now and again those guys quit paying attention and I will deflect a pass or make a catch for a 10-yard gain — 10 yards is generally my max. It’s really a lot of fun.
Or, I should say, it was fun until I got hurt a few Sundays ago. It’s not a bad hurt. In fact, I have played about every Sunday since.
But I did injure my finger.
At first, I thought I had just jammed it or maybe mildly hyperextended it. But when I got home, I realized the top knuckle of my left ring finger was swollen. It looked almost three months pregnant.
Meanwhile, the lower knuckle on that same digit must have been the neglectful father because it seemed to have grown more distant than usual from its counterpart.
After a quick search on WebMD, I diagnosed myself with a condition known as Mallet Finger.
“Mallet Finger?” Geez. What kind of a name is that? Is it the hand’s equivalent to Hammer Toe?
Heck, what even is “Hammer Toe?”
I know my ex-wife’s grandmother said she had it, but I didn’t want to know what it was then and I still don’t now.
Anyhoo, Mallet Finger — also known as Baseball Finger — sounds like an annoyance more than a real malady. However, when it’s annoying you, it feels like a malady, right?
The bottom line is I have been self-medicating this funky knuckle for weeks to no avail. I should go to a doctor, I know, but I am in no man’s land there, too.
The only time people see doctors now is if they aren’t really in need, but think they may be in need because they are hyper-sensitive about even the smallest injury and therefore bottleneck the waiting room or if it is a true, real-life by-God emergency. My ring finger qualifies for neither of those scenarios.
It sounds like I am probably just stuck with my Mallet Finger. So, I will continue to wrap my swollen joint with athletic tape from the drug store in hopes it heals properly.
(Spoiler: There is no way this thing heals properly).
Thoughts and prayers are appreciated in this very trivial time of my life.