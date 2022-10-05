To fire a coach or not to fire a coach. That is the question. It's the one facing new Auburn President Chris Roberts. While it seems like a simple and straightforward decision, the complexity involved in making it would challenge even Steven Hawking.
In the old days, a football coach was hired by a university and signed a four or five-year contract worth around $500,000 a year. He was given the benefit of the doubt the first two years while he recruited and assembled a team full of "his" players. There were no real expectations until year three or four. If things were going reasonably well and seemingly moving in the right direction, he would sign an extension. If it was a colossal disaster, his contract would not be renewed, or he would be let go with a year or so on the deal. The school would usually work out some amount of compensation.
Those days are long gone. Bryan Harsin signed a six-year contract worth $31,500,000. The exponential rise in salaries have also caused expectations to skyrocket into an almost unattainable stratosphere. For all intents and purposes, Harsin survived an attempted firing after one year on the job. He's only five games into year two and the calls for him to be fired grow louder each week.
Obviously, there are clear and convincing reasons for the discontent. Auburn had a losing record in 2021. The Tigers have been beyond abysmal in the second half of games against Power 5 competition since midway through 2021. Recruiting has been reduced to a level below Vanderbilt now. Harsin and staff seem increasingly incapable of producing an average, not to mention elite, SEC product. So, the simple, unavoidable answer is to fire the man. Right?
To the average fan, it is that simple. For Chris Roberts, it's a little more complicated. Auburn hasn't even hired an athletics director yet. Rich McGlynn is serving as the interim now, but the new AD should have input on all hirings and firings in the athletic department.
Again, Harsin hasn't even been on the job for two full years. Firing a coach that soon into his tenure turns the negative perceptions of the Auburn job into reality. There's also that pesky little clause in the contract demanding 70 percent of the remaining value of the contract. That would be north of $15,000,000. And that would be on the heels of paying Gus Malzahn $21,450,000 to go away.
I realize to some people $36,000,000 is chump change, but I'm not one of them. How much are you donating to the firing fund? Finally, Roberts cannot decide to fire Harsin unless he knows, without a doubt, he already has someone better lined up. If it's inevitable, is it better for the team to wait until the end of the season or do it immediately? I don't have the answers, but these are the questions and decisions facing Chris Roberts.
To make matters even a little more difficult, I thought Auburn got better on Saturday against LSU. They didn't win the game, but they showed a lot of improvement and effort. What if they beat Georgia? I know it's highly unlikely but judging by the Bulldogs’ performance against Mizzou not impossible. As the world turns in Auburn, these are the days of our lives.
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.
