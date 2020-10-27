Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL ALABAMA **TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN ALABAMA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BIBB, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CHEROKEE, CLAY, CLEBURNE, ETOWAH, HALE, JEFFERSON, RANDOLPH, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND TALLAPOOSA * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR AUTAUGA, BIBB, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CHEROKEE, CHILTON, CLAY, CLEBURNE, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, ETOWAH, HALE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MARENGO, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, RANDOLPH, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND TALLAPOOSA * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 810 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF BIRMINGHAM AL OR ABOUT 740 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONTGOMERY AL - 22.1N 90.1W - STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 305 DEGREES AT 14 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ZETA WAS LOCATED JUST OFFSHORE OF THE NORTHERN COAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE MOVING INTO THE SOUTHERN GULF OF MEXICO TONIGHT. ZETA WILL RE-STRENGTHEN INTO A HURRICANE TONIGHT. ZETA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE NORTHERN GULF COAST BY WEDNESDAY EVENING AND MOVE QUICKLY ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA WEDNESDAY NIGHT. A SWATH OF 30 TO 40 MPH WIND IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ALONG AND TO THE RIGHT OF ZETA'S TRACK, ROUGHLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 59, WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 55 MPH POSSIBLE. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS, WHICH MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. THERE IS ALSO A LOW THREAT OF A BRIEF TORNADO WEDNESDAY NIGHT ACROSS SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEASTERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. BE SURE TO LET FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS KNOW OF YOUR INTENTIONS FOR WEATHERING THE STORM AND YOUR WHEREABOUTS. HAVE SOMEONE LOCATED AWAY FROM THE THREATENED AREA SERVE AS YOUR POINT OF CONTACT. SHARE VITAL CONTACT INFORMATION WITH OTHERS. KEEP CELL PHONES HANDY AND CHARGED. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM AL AROUND 930PM, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.