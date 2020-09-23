I write and talk about sports for a living. It’s what I do and I enjoy it. So, it might come as a bit of a surprise this is actually my favorite week of the year. It’s when all the talk can actually stop and the action can begin. There comes a point when all the bases are covered and no more words are necessary. Trust me, I routinely grow weary of hearing myself blather on.
The “real” college football season begins Saturday at long last and it’s about time. All the projections, the what ifs and the assumptions become or fail to become reality. Let’s see if those freshmen and sophomores have worked hard and will mature into productive players. Let’s see if that junior college transfer can really make a difference. Let’s see if those stars that have moved on are really irreplaceable. It’s game week people. With an all conference schedule in 2020, half of the league is going to wake up Sunday morning ecstatic and the other half is going to be miserable. I can’t wait.
The No. 8 Auburn Tigers will be welcoming the No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats into Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11 in the morning on Saturday. The Wildcats went 8-5 last year overall and 3-5 in the conference. QB Terry Wilson suffered a serious knee injury in the 2019 league opener against Florida. The Cats struggled offensively until they moved WR Lynn Bowden Jr to quarterback. OC Eddie Gran did a remarkable job using the talent that he had available to the best of their ability. To elaborate on what kind of athlete Bowden was, he finished the season as UK’s leading rusher, receiver and was second in passing yards. Big Blue won four straight to end the season including a bowl victory over Virginia Tech 37-30.
Terry Wilson is back healthy and is listed as the starter on the Kentucky depth chart. Lynn Bowden Jr. is now in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. The Wildcats do return four starters along the offensive line that paved the way for the No. 4 rushing attack in the country in 2019. The running backs and receivers are good, but don’t possess the elite talent of Bowden. Seven of the top nine tacklers return to a defense that was ranked No. 21 in the country overall and No. 19 in scoring defense. The run stopping ability left a little to be desired, but the pass defense was one of the best in the nation. That’s a very interesting matchup considering Auburn desires to throw the ball more this season under the direction of Chad Morris.
A lot has been made about the game being at 11 in the morning. The Tigers have definitely served up their share of rotten eggs for brunch over the years. They lost to a bad Tennessee team (and made them look good) in 2018 at home. Who could possibly forget the complete debacle in 2006 losing to Arkansas and Georgia both at home at 11? Those two losses cost Auburn a possible SEC title and national championship. However, to be fair, the Tigers have bludgeoned quite a few opponents in morning games over the years as well. I’m a little more concerned about the lack of atmosphere due to a 20% crowd. Auburn has notoriously fed off emotion from the crowd, like so many others, and it has most definitely affected the outcome of games. Ultimately, I believe Auburn wins by 10 points.