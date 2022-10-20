My daughter Miriam is getting married Saturday near her new home in Scottsboro, Alabama. I was tasked with serving as the Lector at the wedding, so there are several Bible verses that were chosen.
Miriam and her future husband, Drake, selected a reading from the third chapter of 1 Peter. The following portion is actually a few lines beyond the reading they chose – and provides a jumping off point for my Father of the Bride letter below.
A reading from the first letter of Saint Peter.
Finally, all of you, be of one mind, sympathetic, loving toward one another, compassionate, humble. Do not return evil for evil, or insult for insult; but, on the contrary, a blessing, because to this you were called, that you might inherit a blessing.
For: “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep the tongue from evil and the lips from speaking deceit, must turn from evil and do good, seek peace and follow after it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears turned to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against evildoers.”
Now who is going to harm you if you are enthusiastic for what is good? But even if you should suffer because of righteousness, blessed are you. Do not be afraid or terrified with fear of them, but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts. Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope, but do it with gentleness and reverence, keeping your conscience clear, so that, when you are maligned, those who defame your good conduct in Christ may themselves be put to shame. For it is better to suffer for doing good, if that be the will of God, than for doing evil. – 1 Peter 3
When I was younger, I prayed selfishly. “Dear Lord, make me a better teacher,” I would always pray to our Heavenly Father. “Help me to be successful in my chosen field.”
As I got older, I’d pray, “Dear Lord, make me a better husband,” then “Dear Lord, make me a better father.”
I cannot say definitively how or if any of those worked out, but I can tell you today that my prayer life has continued to grow, and it’s become more about gratitude.
Over the past year as your relationship blossomed, I have become very grateful. Grateful for Drake Wigley, who is one of the finest men I’ve ever met and who has already accomplished so much in life.
I’m grateful for Miriam Bird, who is the first of the Seven BirdKids to get married. And if I may, I’d like to list out a few reasons why it’s been so easy to be proud of you.
We often recall that when you were born, you just looked around. You did! You had an appreciation for the world from the start. And though you were second in line of the BirdKids, you were first in line of the Tallassee BirdKids and that’s how a lot of people got to know you.
Over the years, you tried it all and gave your full energy to jumping into new territory. You made attempts at track & field, cross country, volleyball, and no telling what all else but finally found a home in choir and band. You made a lot of friends along the way, some of whom are here celebrating this occasion.
I believe it is your kindness and genuine nature that sets you apart. I will never forget that day in September 2018 when I was at a teacher workshop and received a call from the school saying that you couldn’t check out – you were supposed to, because your mom wanted you to do something or other, but the school emphasized that you had to stay the rest of the day. Later, we learned that you’d be announced as a member of that year’s Homecoming Court, which led to a dizzying week of fun activities, candlelight ceremonies, rides in convertibles, bonfires, and all the things that go along with small town homecoming celebrations.
I don’t want you to think that all I remember or am proud of during your years at home had to do with that one event, but I use it as an example of how your friendships with everyone you meet do indeed have an effect on others. Your life has been one big long testimony of what it means to show Christian love to others. You are giving, considerate, and kind. When you meet someone for the first time, even if it’s a random customer or stranger, you give them your undivided attention as if they are the most important person in the world. This characteristic has, and will, serve you well.
As the Father of the Bride, I’m supposed to say something that you’ll remember the rest of your lives, but all I can think to say to you today is that I hope, when I grow up, I’m a lot more like Miriam Bird. Thank you for the privilege of being your father, and may God bless you and Drake today and always.