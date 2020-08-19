The Auburn Tigers took the first step Monday in what will undoubtedly be a very long journey by conducting the first organized practice in preparation for the 2020 college football season. There will be bumps in the road, unavoidable detours and even a few pitfalls along the way, but every journey, as they say, begins with a single step.
We’ve already seen COVID-related adjustments and cancelations affect the high school football season, which is set to begin Thursday and Friday. I fully expect the same types of challenges to affect the college game a month from now.
It’s still no guarantee there will actually be a college football season, but the players aren’t undertaking the grueling grind of summer practice just for the fun of it. The SEC also officially released the updated schedule earlier this week, so every team now knows whom they play and when they play them.
Speaking of the schedule, it’s just another added quirk in the ever-expanding uniqueness of the year 2020. Normally, SEC schedules are formalized years in advance. Out-of-conference games might very well be scheduled a decade in advance. The point is, coach Gus Malzahn and the Tigers would usually know who their opening opponents were going to be and prepare specifically for them months leading up to the season.
Every SEC coach learned who his opening opponent would be on the first day of fall camp this year. I would imagine there is going to be a lot of oil burning at midnight over the next four weeks. On the other hand, it is an all-conference schedule and there are only two unexpected teams on each schedule. Eight of Auburn’s opponents this year are the same as they were going to be before COVID intervened. They just might be in a different order.
Auburn will open the year with the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 26 at Jordan Hare Stadium. The Tigers have won 16 of the last 17 games against the Wildcats dating back to 1967. To be perfectly honest, very few of the games have even been that close. However, the last three contests have been extremely competitive.
Kentucky actually upset Auburn at Pat Dye field 21-14 in 2009. Cam Newton led the Tigers to a victory the following season in Lexington but needed a field goal in the closing seconds to make it 37-34. Malzahn took his 2015 team into the Bluegrass on a Thursday night and barely escaped with a 30-27 win. Of course, that was also the AU team that needed overtime to beat Jacksonville State, so take it for what it’s worth.
UK head coach Mark Stoops has done a terrific job since taking over a bad program in 2013. They’ve never done any better than 5-3 in the conference, but that was in 2018 when they won 10 games defeating Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. It was the first 10-win season for Kentucky since 1977 and only the second since 1950.
The Tigers will certainly be a considerable favorite, but the Wildcats team will be a formidable opening opponent. There is no punching bag or FCS game to work out the kinks. Auburn better be ready right out of the gate or it will find itself in a hole before you can say, “I hate COVID-19.”
