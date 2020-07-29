Good journalism doesn’t come easy.
It takes effort to ask the right questions, to cultivate subject-matter expertise, to continuously tune into the police scanner, to stay late writing in the office, to write a story that surprises, inspires or provokes.
Good journalism takes a village, and I am proud to have been a part of the one at Tallapoosa Publishers.
The newsroom, including the advertising and circulation team, has a committed staff of veteran professionals — each of whom I respect and hope to have soaked up wisdom from during my summer.
Each edit, rewrite, comment and advice throughout my internship taught me far more than any course could, and I value the time taken by the staff to strengthen my skillset during the fast-paced news cycle.
At my desk, I was a firsthand witness to each of their pursuits of truth, breaking news and accomplishments of Tallapoosa County’s 40,367 people. I was allowed to take the lead on community developments, feature local artists and showcase ordinary people doing extraordinary things weekly.
However, the moment I realized I was among special individuals was my first week in the office.
The Alabama Press Association awards were announced my second day in Alexander City, as I switched from remote to in person in late June.
During the virtual ceremony, I remember seeing everyone’s faces wait in anticipation of the categories, cheering one another on and taking a much-deserved moment to acknowledge their accomplishments.
Later that evening, I read a column from the managing editor titled Each long day in the newsroom is worth it. I felt as if all of my sentiments toward journalism had been taken from my psyche and published word for word. At that moment, I became cognizant of the opportunity I have received.
I made a point to grab a copy the next day, and I cut the column out for my bulletin board by my front door. As I left and returned from my internship every day, the words reminded me of my personal “why” and the TPI’s team “why” — the readers.
Digging through documents and tracking down sources are some of my favorite pastimes. But it also takes a lot of time and resources − all of which wouldn’t be possible without support from readers.
By reading letters to the editor, editing columns, discovering letters to Santa in July and seeing local citizens stop by to pick up the print publications, I have grown to appreciate the people of Alexander City’s commitment to their local news organization.
In a time where print is declining and national publications swoop in to report on small towns throughout America, I have renewed faith in community journalism.
What I have learned during my internship is the Tallapoosa Publishers’ newsroom serves their community well because they care.
Within the organization, there is a collective responsibility to tell their neighbors’ stories, keep cities safe and hold government accountable.
My internship was a wonderful blend of education and application, and one where I leave more empowered to continue to report on the happenings of my fellow Alabamians.
There is much work left to be done, and I leave confidently knowing TPI will continue its efforts to do just that.
And yet, most importantly, I wrap up my time with TPI knowing local news still matters.
When I was told of the internship position, I drove to Alex City to pick up as many copies of each newspaper as I could. Then a couple of weeks later, I made the drive again — same roll of quarters, same gas station.
I look forward to making the drive many more times to remain in touch with the local events best told by the inspiring, driven journalists at TPI.
Abby Driggers, an Anniston native and senior in the journalism program at Auburn University, just completed a summer internship with Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.