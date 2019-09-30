A stranger accosted me and informed me — to my astonishment and amazement —I am an Alexander City Police Department officer. He was 100% wrong.
My wife and I play a game where she points out a person then I must say who they look like. It’s a benign amusement.
However, Bessemer man Treveon Weaver was misidentified and swept into the maniacal suction machine known as the criminal justice system. He languished in the Jefferson County Jail from Aug. 9, 2017 until Aug. 19 of this year when the Bessemer Cutoff Jefferson County district attorney’s office requested all Weaver’s charges be dismissed.
An al.com story reported, “Based on the findings presented in the DFS and further review of the state’s evidence, it is in the best interest of justice for these charges to be dismissed,” assistant district attorney Holleye Farmer wrote.
“My office will never knowingly take part in sending an innocent man to prison,” Bessemer Cutoff district attorney Lynneice Washington said. “That’s not justice.” However, keeping Weaver jailed 16 months after the DNA results excluded Weaver proves an inglorious injustice.
Why did the district attorney’s office rebuff Weaver’s attorney Emory Anthony II legal attempts to obtain the DNA results? And how does the district attorney’s office explain actions which at first glance mimic obstructing justice and committing a Brady violation?
Whereby, they intensified Weaver’s agony, increased his family’s distress and stained Weaver’s name.
“They said I was a menace to society,” Weaver said, according to al.com. “I’m not a monster.”
The crimes for which Weaver was accused of were actually committed by a male assailant who assaulted a husband and his wife, raped and sodomized the wife, knocked out two of the dog’s teeth from its mouth and punctuated his savagery by urinating on the couple.
Multiple studies indicate when a victim has been assaulted his or her ability to identify the assailant diminishes. In cross-racial cases, the misidentification rate increases.
A semanticsscholar.org 2015 report found the Innocence Project had identified 330 exonerations; the first 250 cases were analyzed and found eyewitness identification supported conviction in 76% of the cases.
That fail rate is catastrophic. The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan said the court recognizes eyewitness identification as notoriously unreliable and juries are persuaded by it.
Jennifer Thompson-Cannino testified in two trials Ronald Cotton raped her. Thompson-Cannino’s identification proved vital and Cotton served 101/2 years in prison before he was exonerated by DNA evidence, according to the Innocence Project.
The police showed family friend Lori Waters six suspects in a photo lineup. She said the 40-something white, mustached men looked alike. An officer asked her, “Are you sure you can’t help us?” However, he tapped under Photo 2 as he asked — a non-subtle clue to who the police wanted her to pick.
In 2001, New Jersey became the first state to adopt eyewitness identification reform because multitudes were convicted, heaved into prisons and were pierced with agony and anguish. The Innocence Project reports 24 states are advancing justice —they’ve crafted eyewitness identification reform. An idea consistent with Sir William Blackstone’s maxim: “It is better that 10 guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.”
It’s imperative Alabama legislators create eyewitness identification reform which will reduce catastrophes and calamities.
In addition, Alabama legislators must craft laws to expunge Weaver’s and others who’ve been terrorized by false arrests in which charges were dismissed. The Equal Justice Initiative reports the false arrest will appear in future background checks for jobs or business opportunities; prevent them from obtaining student loans, housing and food assistance; and even restrict the right to vote.
When she was appointed Washington said, “I love to serve the people and fight for the underdog.”
Really?