“Check on your extroverted friends; they are not OK.”
I read that while scrolling through Facebook a couple days ago seeking some sort of contact with the outside world. To put it in perspective cousins (that’s my new name for my readers since I’m not writing about sports and sports fans doesn’t seem quite applicable here), extroverts feed off the energy of the crowd.
Good ole Webster’s Dictionary even says so. Quote the book: “Most people believe that extroverts are just friendly and outgoing. While that may be true, that’s not the entire definition. An extrovert is a person who is energized by being around other people.”
So while it is only Day 6 or 7 of the lockdown, it feels like the 893rd day of a Walking Dead situation. This is the sixth circle right here.
Meanwhile, the introverts among us have been preparing for this their entire lives: “No social contact, no places to be, no need to really put on pants: Heaven.”
That’s just terrifying to me.
Webster’s goes on to say introverts are energized by being alone. Look at Montana; it’s been practicing social distancing since 1902. Wyoming was before that and Florida does in the months between spring break and the flight of the snowbirds.
I take meds to keep the voices at bay and use social situations to drown out the noise.
Being socially isolated with just my thoughts — yikes.
That’s almost as dangerous as someone going into Walmart and deciding to hoard all the coffee or the ABC store and hoarding all the good whiskey.
That’s when the social isolation turns into a social uprising.
I realize I’m sitting here making light of a serious situation and I’m sure some of you are offended by my gallows humor. I worked in the newspaper media for 20-plus years — you learn to joke in the face of dark times.
Some of you have never experienced this and your first thought is to panic and look for places to assert the blame. Also — for those of you choosing panic and follow the herd mentality — what are you doing with all that toilet paper?
Seriously. You can’t boil it and eat it. My dog can eat it but then again, she also sniffs the kitchen floor looking for days old crumbs.
I don’t understand the way people think. You would think in a situation like this the grocers and supermarkets would be void of SPAM, canned and potted meats, canned soups and things that are made of lips, hoofs and snouts and no real kosher meat products. But, upon inspection Monday morning, those things still remain. What’s absent is toilet paper and buttermilk.
Y’all trying a new recipe out? Because, honestly, I’d prefer cornbread in my buttermilk over Charmin.
But that’s me.
Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says this about panic: “(It) implies that there is no rational thought taking place; that we are frozen and incapable of adjusting. Powerless to logic and, subject to seemingly unthinkable behavior.” Example: buying the truckloads of Cottonelle and Bounty.
I added that last part.
Bringing this back around to the topic of social distancing, one of the recommended things to do is start a journal. I think that is what I will use this space as — a blank sheet for me to unload my mind, have imaginary conversations and hopefully bring a smile or three to someone’s face on a weekly basis.
And that’s where I’m going to leave all my cousins this week — in a happier state.
Wash your face, wash your hands and remember … it’s that simple.