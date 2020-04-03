Dear Editor,
Wednesday on Facebook, there was a posting I think deserves highlighting.
It was from a Walmart employee. She asked people not to meander the store just because it is open and customers want to get out of the house. She asked customers go in, get what they need and then, go home.
We sometimes forget the places are still open pose a risk for the people who are there to serve the public. While our governor has not seen fit to issue a stay-at-home order, we are responsible for ourselves and should endeavor to do the right thing.
Another friend on Facebook is doing a daily diary of what things she encounters during her shift at the grocery store where she works. Judging by her postings, these times are bringing out the best and the worst in people. Don’t be upset with the store employees if they remind you to social distance or if the store is out of something you need.
Everyone needs a little extra kindness right now — particularly on the front lines. A little appreciation goes a long way.
Remember to thank those who are out there seeing to our needs when they would probably like to be safe in their homes. Be thankful for our emergency workers, truck drivers, cashiers, stocking clerks, food service workers and a host of tradesmen who are helping to keep things going.
Please remember to physically distance when you have to go out.
Elsie Hickman
Alexander City