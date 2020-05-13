As many milestones have been missed for this year’s graduating seniors, one of the most difficult is the lack of commencement ceremonies. There is something special about taking part in a celebration to honor accomplishments made over the last 13 years and have the chance to step into the real world. Some may go to college; others may go straight into the workforce. Either way high school graduation marks a seriously important step in people’s lives.
The Outlook praises the area schools for not giving up on hosting some form of graduation ceremonies for these students who have worked so hard to reach this point. While the coronavirus pandemic has stolen a huge sense of normalcy in so many ways, let’s not let our graduating seniors miss out on this too.
Social distancing is still vital and precautions must be taken but commencement is just as much for the parents as it is for the students. It’s a moment to be proud, honor the adult a child has turned into and share in those achievements and struggles that were overcome.
Whether it’s a virtual video, an in-person ceremony with limited guests or an at-home faux graduation just for family, do something to honor the Class of 2020.
Those students are unique in what they’ve already faced in this lifetime and they have an opportunity to enter a new normal during a time when it’s their chance to embrace the world and take their next steps in life.
Congratulations to all the seniors graduating in Tallapoosa County this year. The Outlook is proud of you.