Today is Valentine’s Day and it’s a day of love. All those mushy cards have been picked over, flowers have been bought and plans have been made to celebrate the occasion. It’s the only day of the year when red, white and pink become the national colors. Everything about this day is cutesy, sweet and sentimental. It’s enough to make a grown man want to run and hide until it is over.
However, I’ll have to admit over the years even a tough guy like me has fallen prey to all the hype about remembering that special someone. I’ve given my sweet wife everything from a toaster to a new skinning knife and neither of them was on sale at the time. One Valentine’s Day I even gave her a new washing machine. So, don’t think I’m not a sentimental softie because I still pucker up to cry every time I watch “Old Yeller.”
When I looked this guy St. Valentine up on the internet I found out he was a priest who lived hundreds of years ago before greeting cards were ever invented, and he wasn’t even married. It didn’t even mention he had a sweetheart. He was just a nice old man who liked people and encouraged family life. He probably liked families because they invited him home for Sunday dinner after church. If he had been a Baptist preacher instead of a priest, we could have just celebrated by eating a chicken on this day.
Yet, ever since he has stuck all the men with the task of buying cards, candy and flowers while professing undying devotion to their beloved. In the great cosmic scheme of things this old guy gets a chuckle every February watching men scramble around for just the right gift that says, “I love you,” when all he ever wanted was a decent meal and a little fellowship. That fried chicken would have gone a long way.
I think I’m going to share this historical insight with my wife then explain it’s the reason I’m breaking with the tradition of gifts on Valentine’s. I can already see her nodding in sage agreement to these logical arguments. When I get through with this objective analysis she will probably thank me for clearing this terrible misunderstanding up. After all, what woman would want flowers when she can have a lecture on the purpose, meaning and consequences of a holiday? I’ll leave the chicken dinner part out.
The truth is we ought to tell people we love them every day, and not just on special occasions. Valentine’s Day is a nice day with all the trappings, but in the real world love ought to be shown in 100 little ways. A thoughtful compliment, help around the house, a shared laugh, pictures of the children are just a few of those little ways love is spoken. God created all of us with a need and capacity for love. That is why it is so important to tell others they are loved and have worth. Those aren’t big words to speak, but they are tremendous words to hear. God gave us the greatest example of love in His Son, so let’s tell others God loves them and so do we.
I just got through patiently explaining to my Sweetie my theory of Valentine’s Day and why gifts are not important. I am now hurriedly headed to town to buy some candy while rubbing this knot on my head. I just hope all the cards aren’t gone! Oh, I’ll pick up some supper on the way home. Guess what it will be?