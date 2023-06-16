Greetings from the corner of Bridge and Bridge! I do hope everyone reading this column is doing well as the dog days of summer approach. High humidity and pop-up thunderstorms will be our norm for the next few months.
In just a few days, our nation will observe another Monday federal holiday: Juneteenth. The holiday was established in 2021 by the Biden administration. The reason for the holiday has been celebrated since June 19, 1865 — the day Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army issued an order all slaves in Texas be freed.
U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. That document did not fully end the practice of chattel slavery in the United States. It granted freedom to all slaves held in the states of the Confederacy. It would take 2 ½ years for that proclamation to be enforced in the state of Texas.
The creation of a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth was and continues to be met with controversy. The action is heralded by some as a step in the right direction for our country and lamented as what is wrong with these United States by others. As is always the case, differences of opinion do not have to lead to division.
I attended Ramsay High School from 1980-1984, a Birmingham City School located just below Vulcan on Birmingham’s southside. Ramsay was a magnet school at the time I attended. Any student living in the city limits could apply.
A placement test was part of the admission process. The test results were used for placement purposes in the registration process. I discovered many years after graduation the main function of that test was to ensure a racially balanced incoming freshman class each year — 50/50 Black to white.
By the time my class reached graduation, the racial makeup was closer to 60/40 Black to white. I cannot remember a single time the racial makeup of our class was ever a topic of discussion at the school. It was never an issue.
Obviously, racial makeup, for some reason, was an issue for the powers that be in the Birmingham City School System at that time.
Birmingham was just 15 years removed from the height of the Civil Rights Movement and 18 years from the bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church. Racial inequality and its resulting destruction were a known commodity.
I do not claim to know the school board’s motive regarding Ramsay’s admission criteria. I do fully claim its outcome. I attended a public high school in Birmingham, Alabama in the early 1980s that was intentionally racially balanced, and there were little to no incidents of racial tension during my entire four years there.
Simply put, race was not an issue.
Acknowledging a significant moment in our nation’s history does not have to become any kind of issue. It affords opportunity to learn from the past and improve on the future. People of every race and ethnicity can benefit from thinking about what Juneteenth is all about.
The best part is no one has to be demonized in the process. Division separates supposed winners from losers. When history is examined honestly and sincerely by all, everybody wins. The painful realities of the past can be avoided. Just ask any member of Ramsay Class of 1984.
Rev. Jonathan Yarboro is the Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Wetumpka.