Happy election season, y’all. College football season still might not happen and, in Alabama, by God that’ll be a travesty, but hey, election season may be just as entertaining.
The qualifying period for municipal elections officially closed earlier this week and now the real work — and fun — begins.
Like so many others, I wonder what this campaign season will look like. The coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it, and especially life right now.
Will everybody be hitting the pavement, going door to door with the only difference being they’re wearing masks? Maybe most of their campaigning will be done through social media and paid advertising. There are still many community events being held throughout the city where candidates can show their faces and campaign that way, but it’s certainly not comparable to a normal non-COVID world.
I am interested to see what happens with the Alexander City mayor’s race. Incumbent Tommy Spraggins took over the role when the late Jim Nabors died and is now ready to be voted in. Mayor Spraggins has been nothing but kind to me and I appreciate the work he’s put in to move our city forward.
Since I’ve lived in Alex City, I’ve seen tangible things Spraggins has been part of. He’s been part of the council to restore order, faith and dignity in the city government and, of course, clean up the mess that was the former Russell complex. There have been successes under his administration but there have also been things not everyone agrees with, as there would be with nearly any administration. I am interested to see what Spraggins wants to do next if elected.
Alex City businessman Woody Baird has wanted to see Alex City go in a new direction since I moved here. He has talked about frustrations over the years and has a following of citizens behind him, even a crew of hashtaggers who coined the phrase #WoodyForMayor years before he officially announced his intent to run.
Woody wants to see the city succeed and has big ideas on how to do that. Like all of us, he wants prosperity for the city he calls home. I got to know Woody through his many letters to the editor — y’all know the ones, he’s a famous letter writer around these parts — and, while I may not always agree with every single thing he writes, he’s a good man with the right intentions and I respect that. People won’t always agree, but being kind to one another despite some opposing beliefs or differing opinions is what every person should do. And I like that about Woody.
Woody believes a unified direction is needed for Alex City and part of what motivated him to run for mayor, he said, was “a lack of transparency and what appears to be an indifference to the desires of the citizens.” Again, I’m interested to hear all the ideas Woody has for our city.
Cynthia Fuller is also on the ballot, and while I don’t know her personally, I know she is a reader of The Outlook and I thank her for reading her local newspaper. Plus, anyone who has the guts to run for mayor and cares enough about our city to try and improve it is someone I admire and respect.
What I know of Fuller’s campaign so far is she wants to focus on helping everybody. She wants to tackle public housing, empty and abandoned houses and stores along with unmaintained lots. She believes there isn’t much for citizens to do after high school and thinks that can change, along with what she said are extreme real estate prices. I am interested to hear her full platform and see what ideas she could bring to our city.
We’ve got some new faces on the council ballots as well — all across area municipalities — which it will be interesting to see how that plays out. Will incumbents rule or will others prevail? We’ll know soon enough, as Aug. 25 will be here before we know it.
That being said, The Outlook is proud to accept nearly all letters to the editor we receive. It is something we have done for many years and are continuing to do now.
Here’s how I feel: Our opinion page should be filled with as many local voices as possible and serve as a public forum for our citizens. If you want to tackle local issues, hold an elected official accountable or talk about what you believe is wrongdoing or good deeds in our area, I’m happy to let you do that right here. Plus, if I’m lucky enough to have readers taking the time to write me letters in 2020, I better take them while I can.
As long as you follow our very simple rules, your opinion has a strong chance of getting in the paper. Don’t curse, use libelous words or slander anybody or use hate speech. Attempt to cite a source when using hard facts or have some way to back up your claim, especially if it is about a local official. If I can’t verify your claim, it’s hard for me to publish your letter. Meet our simple word count posted to the bottom right of this column, send your first and last name, city and phone number (for verification purposes only) and you’re likely to be published on this page.
Now, because it is election season, we will accept election-related letters but only for a certain period of time.
In the interest of keeping things as fair as possible, here are the rules:
• One letter to the editor per reader per month and the election is exactly one month away, so make your words count.
• No personal insults. Criticize a candidate’s record or position all you want, but name calling isn’t the way to effectively get your point across and educate other readers.
• No anonymous letters or letters submitted without phone numbers
• Meet a word count of 400 words or less and keep in mind, your letter will be edited.
• No election-related letters will be published after Saturday, Aug. 15.
We reserve the right to edit all letters and refuse to publish any letter, however, all of the above being said, I am a proponent of local voices getting onto this page and will do my best to make that happen.
Send letters to editor@alexcityoutlook.com or P.O. Box 199, Alexander City, AL 35011.
I am excited to see how this local election season unfolds and hope all local citizens will participate and learn about these candidates. There is nothing more powerful than exercising your right as a citizen by voting for who you believe is the best person for the job. Anybody can complain and anybody can vote, but you must do the latter if you want to see change.
Study up, pay attention and let’s get this season going. Who needs football when you’ve got local elections? Grab the popcorn.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com