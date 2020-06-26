E
very day in the newspaper business isn’t easy.
But it’s so worth it.
I changed paths so many times in college I wasn’t sure I’d ever find what I wanted to do. I thought I was destined to be a nurse until Chemistry 101 kicked my behind. Y’all know journalists can’t do math.
Then I felt called to be a teacher.
Nope, that wasn’t for me either.
It wasn’t until I sat down and really asked myself, “What do I love to do?” I discovered journalism was meant for me.
I’ve loved to write since I was old enough to hold a pen. Writing has been in my family for generations. It’s in my blood.
Now, speaking isn’t my thing. I used every excuse in the book to get out of speech class in high school, took college speech online and still limit my professional “speeches” to no more than a few words.
I can just never express myself quite the way I want to with words — that is, until I put them on paper, or well, most of the time, a Microsoft Word document. You get my drift.
But it’s days like this I know this field is home for me.
On Friday, Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. won 52 editorial awards by the Alabama Press Association in its APA Media Awards contest — 22 first places — and The Outlook was awarded General Excellence for the second year in a row. The Wetumpka Herald won third place in General Excellence and first place for Most Improved for its division, and those examples are just two of many. So many won individual awards and I’m so proud of each of them. You can read about all awards on today’s front page.
General Excellence is the biggest editorial award a newspaper can receive and declares the newspaper as the best newspaper its size in the state. These awards aren’t any small feat.
I’m so proud of folks on our team who poured their hearts and soul into these newspapers to come through with these awards. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again — people who work here don’t just clock in then go home and call it a day. We really care about what we’re doing, and that carries a lot of weight. All this recognition just shows me all the hard work, endless dedication, late nights and funky hours are worth it.
Lizi Arbogast — who is now heavily decorated for her sports and digital coverage, I must brag — and I have stayed up until at least 4 a.m. two years in a row submitting all the required materials for this contest. T
alk about pulling out the tape dispenser and putting a couple pieces on our eyelids, whew. That is a job and it is tiring. There are moments where you just want to say, “Forget it.” But we pushed through, and now our team has been awarded a slew of awards to recognize us for all our hard work and dedication.
It was so worth it.
But I have to say, as much as I want to brag and gloat and no matter how big my heart swells with pride, this isn’t all about us.
It’s about you — our readers.
Everything we do is for our readers. The day-to-day effort we put in isn’t for recognition; procrastinators at heart, most of the time we don’t even think about awards till it’s submission time. Our daily efforts are to inform our readers and tell the stories of our communities.
We hold the powerful accountable and are watchdogs of our local governments. We look for interesting stories within our communities and we put it all into words and photos for you to absorb. We tell stories of unsung heroes and we’re there when a house burns or an arrest is made. Every day we hope our front page is a snapshot of what happened in our community that day.
We make mistakes and we’re not always perfect. But we’re tirelessly dedicated to serving you, telling your stories and making a difference in our communities.
We hope you continue to stick by our side as we work hard to produce the best products possible for you.
We do every bit of this for y’all, have been since 1892 and dang sure won’t stop anytime soon.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com.