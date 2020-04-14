When I heard Luke was putting together a list of the best Alabama games he’d ever been to in person, I had to get in on the fun. Of course, it couldn’t possibly be a good game unless Alabama loses or is that just me?
For me, I’ll be looking back at the best in-person games for me with AU.
I went to a great game at Jordan-Hare Stadium with my uncle Larry one cool October evening in 1990. The No. 5 Tigers were hosting the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles.
Redshirt freshman Stan White had led Auburn to a 4-0-1 record up to that point with the only blemish a tie against Tennessee. I was actually at the UT game as well, but draws don’t make the list.
The Tigers and the Seminoles had a rich history in the 1980s. Auburn had won three straight games in ’83, ’84 and ’85. Florida State turned around and won three straight in ’87, ’88 (Sugar Bowl) and ’89. It was a highly anticipated matchup and an electric atmosphere.
The game started off slow with dueling punters and a lot of defense. It was a standard Florida State team for the time. The Seminoles were very fast, extremely athletic and incredibly undisciplined. There were flags galore that night and a number of personal fouls.
Brad Johnson, who later won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay, started the game at quarterback for FSU coach Bobby Bowden but was ineffective. The Seminoles turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and Auburn capitalized off a muffed punt by Terrell Buckley with a touchdown. Casey Weldon replaced Johnson at quarterback and gave the Seminoles a spark, leading to 17 unanswered points. FSU took a 17-7 lead into halftime.
I’m not sure what adjustments were made, but the third quarter began the exact same way as the first quarter. The teams traded punts and both defenses dominated the game. Auburn found a little bit of a running game with Darrell “Lectron” Williams and kicked a field goal at the end of the third quarter.
All that set up a crazy and memorable fourth quarter with Auburn down seven points.
Florida State missed a long field-goal at the beginning of the quarter and Auburn fumbled at midfield. Stan White threw his third interception of the evening on a flea flicker and Auburn recovered a botched fumblerooski — a trick play Bowden loved to run — by the Seminoles.
After a cheap shot late hit out of bounds on wide receiver Dale Overton, the Tigers were at first and 10 on the FSU 30. Three plays later, running back Stacy Danley dove in to tie the game at 17-17 with a little less than four minutes to play.
Then, things really got interesting.
Casey Weldon had the Seminoles at the Auburn 40-yard line after two plays. They faced a third and 3 from the Auburn 35 with 1:45 to play. Weldon was flushed from the pocket and ran for the first down, but an Auburn defender stripped the ball. Weldon recovered, but it cost him the first down and set up a fourth and 5.
That AU player was Eric Ramsay. No comment.
FSU chose to go for it and Weldon was hit almost immediately by Ricky Sutton. He stumbled and bumbled backward all the way to the Seminole 42-yard line, losing 21 yards.
Soon after, Auburn converted a fourth-and-8 pass to Herbert Casey setting up a game-winning 38-yard field goal by Jim Von Wyl.
Seventy-five thousand Auburn fans stood on their feet doing the Tomahawk chop and chant for 15 minutes while 10,000 Florida State fans stood in stunned silence. It was absolute euphoria.